Range Rover Sport Electric Revealed At Goodwood Festival Of Speed: To Be Launched Later In 2026
- Range Rover Sport EV is built on the MLA-Flex platform
- It will be second EV from the brand after flagship Range Rover
- The SUV will come with a big 118.5 kWh battery pack
British SUV maker JLR has unveiled a prototype version of its second electric offering after the Range Rover. Following the flagship it is now confirmed that the Range Rover Sport will also get a similar treatment. The SUV was previewed at a private event at the just concluded Goodwood festival of speed in the United Kingdom and according to the brand it will make its debut later this year. Range Rover refers to the Range Rover Sport as the most dynamic model in its and says that its electric version has been calibrated to deliver the same thrilling and engaging drive that defines the other variants.
The Range Rover Sport electric is expected to carry similar design cues as well as features as seen on its ICE models. Range Rover has confirmed that the SUV will come with a 118.5 kWh battery pack which will be responsible for maximum power output of 550 PS and 850 Nm. Using Dynamic Response Pro 1,400 Nm of roll controlled torque will also be available. With a reduced center of gravity the SUV will come with features like adaptive damping, rear wheel steering and a unique sound design. It will also have multiple drive modes, intelligent regeneration modes as well as single pedal drive characteristics.
Martin Limpert, Managing Director, Range Rover, said: “Electric power brings a new edge to Range Rover Sport. The preview at Goodwood Festival of Speed is only a glimpse of how this model will redefine performance SUVs again later this year, combining the refinement and immediate performance of electric drive while further elevating the unmistakable character of Range Rover Sport our clients already know and love.”
Also Read: UK-India FTA Impact: CBU Range Rover Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 75 Lakh
The SUV is built on Jaguat Land Rover’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) Flex platform for electrified vehicles. The introduction of an electric model will further expand an already vast portfolio of the SUV which also includes a plug-in electric hybrid, mild-hybrid V8 petrol and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine models. Range Rover has also confirmed that all the nameplates in its range will have all electric models before 2030 so this will include both Velar and Evoque.
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