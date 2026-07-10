Volkswagen Tayron Life 5-Seater SUV Launched At Rs. 41.99 Lakh
- The Volkswagen Tayron Life is the 5-seater version of the R-Line
- The Tayron Life essentially is the replacement to the Tiguan
- The VW Tayron is powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI motor
A new Volkswagen Tayron Life variant has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 41.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new trim option is a more affordable, 5-seater version of VW India’s flagship SUV. Up until now, the VW Tayron was only offered in the range-topping R-Line variant, which is priced at Rs. 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tayron Life trim will share most of its features and attributes with the three-row Tayron R-Line, but in a more lucrative package.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Review: Still The Driver’s SUV, But Improved!
Commenting on the launch, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Tayron Life reflects our commitment to introduce global products that resonate with Indian customers. In line with our plans, we are introducing the 3rd product action for this year, with Tayron Life that is locally assembled. With its spacious layout, premium comfort, advanced technology including Level 2 ADAS and signature German engineering. It strengthens our premium SUV portfolio while delivering a compelling proposition centred around performance, space, comfort and driving confidence."
The VW Tayron Life sees no change in dimensions - it’s still 4792 mm long and features a 2789 mm wheelbase
In terms of size, the VW Tayron Life sees no change in dimensions. It’s still 4792 mm long and features a 2789 mm wheelbase, which means you are getting better cabin space. The big change is in terms of luggage capacity, which is increased to 885 litres from 345 litres. The Tayron Life is offered in seven exterior colours: Dolphin Grey Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Ultraviolet Metallic, Oryx White Mother-of-Pearl Effect, and Grenadilla Black Metallic.
Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Sensible Flagship For India
Visually, the R-Line elements are out; what you get here are more subtle styling elements. The grille and bumper design have changed, and instead of the sporty 19-inch alloys, here you get a set of 5-spoke 18-inch wheels. You still get LED headlamps with connected LED DRLs and connected 3D LED taillights.
Visually, the R-Line elements are out; what you get here are more subtle styling elements
Inside, the cabin features a 13-inch infotainment system compared to the 15-inch unit on the R-Line trim, along with a 10.25-inch digital cluster. You also get an 8-speaker sound system, dual wireless phone chargers, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a rear-view camera instead of the 360-view camera.
You still get 3-zone climate control, along with power adjustable front seats with massage and ventilation functions. Other features include: rear doors with retractable sun blinds, Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, Electric opening & closing of the tailgate, including foot-operation sensors, Driver profile selection – 6 modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, Offroad, Snow, Rain-sensing wipers, and Two-step reclinable 2nd row seats with sliding functions.
Also Read: Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Which Sedan Makes Sense In 2026?
The SUV gets the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to make 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque
In terms of safety, the Tayron Life comes equipped with nine airbags, Level 2 ADAS with 14 features, disc brakes on all four wheels, ESC, hill start assist, hill descent control, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts for the outer rear seats and front passenger seat. It also gets an auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamp range control with dynamic cornering lights, anti-pinch power windows, and Volkswagen's XDS electronic differential lock, making it one of the better-equipped SUVs in its segment.
The SUV continues to be powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is tuned to make 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.
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