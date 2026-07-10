2026 Tata Safari, Harrier Stealth Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 23.43 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition in India, bringing back the all-black special editions after introducing them in limited numbers earlier last year. The previous Stealth Edition was capped at 2,700 units, while Tata has not announced a production limit this time.

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The new versions are based on the Fearless Ultra trim for the Harrier and the Accomplished Ultra trim for the Safari. Prices for the Harrier Stealth Edition range from Rs 23.43 lakh to Rs 26.01 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced between Rs 24.09 lakh and Rs 26.76 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The talking point of any special edition is on the cosmetic front and this is no different. Both SUVs are finished in a Matte Stealth Black paint scheme, complemented by 19-inch matte black diamond-cut alloy wheels, Stealth Edition badging on the front fenders, and a Stealth mascot. Inside, Tata has carried forward the dark theme with Carbon Noir leather upholstery, Granite Black contrast stitching, and matching black trim pieces.

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Since the Stealth Edition is based on the top-spec trims, it carries over the same equipment list as the standard models. This includes a digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, premium audio system and connected car technology. The Safari continues to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations, with the six-seater featuring ventilated captain seats for the second row.

Mechanically, there are no changes. Both SUVs continue to be powered by Tata's 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.