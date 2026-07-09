Nissan Tekton Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
- Nissan Tekton secures a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
- Scores 30.49/32 for adult occupant protection
- Child occupant protection rated at 45/49
The Nissan Tekton has earned a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating, since it shares its platform and body structure with the Renault Duster. Akin to the latter, the Tekton scored 30.49 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), with the rating applicable across the entire lineup.
Also Read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh
In the adult occupant protection test, the Tekton scored 14.49 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and a full 16 out of 16 in the side impact test. It also successfully cleared the side pole impact test. During the frontal crash test, protection for the driver's and front passenger's chest was rated as adequate, while most other body regions, including the head, neck and legs, received a good rating.
For child occupant protection, the SUV scored the maximum 24 points in the dynamic crash test and 12 points for child restraint system installation. It also received 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment category, taking its total score to 45 out of 49. The evaluation used 18-month-old and three-year-old child dummies secured in backwards-facing child seats mounted on the second-row outboard seats using Isofix anchors.
Also Read: Nissan Tekton: In Pictures
The Tekton’s standard safety suite includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and three-point seatbelts for all occupants, while ISOFIX child seat mounts are also available on the rear seats.
The top-spec Tekna+ variant further adds a Level 2 ADAS suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and more.
The Nissan Tekton was launched in India today, with prices ranging between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). It is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, a 1.0 litre and a 1.3 litre. Six variants, including Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+, are on offer for the Tekton compact SUV.
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