Nissan Tekton Price, Variants Explained

Nissan has launched the all-new Tekton in India, marking its return to the heavily contested compact SUV segment almost 6 years after the discontinuation of the Terrano. The Tekton is essentially the sister SUV to the new Renault Duster, sitting on the same platform as well as sharing the same powertrain options. Prices for the Tekton start at Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Also read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh



The Tekton is being offered with a pair of turbo-petrol engine options an in six variants. Here is a look at what each variant has to offer:

Nissan Tekton Visia

T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 10.49 lakh

LED headlamps with daytime running lamps

LED tail lamps

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Tilt & telescopic adjustable steering

All Power windows with one-touch up/down

Rear AC vents

Driver seat height adjustment

Engine idle stop/start

7.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Arkamys Signature Sound (4 speakers)

Front centre armrest

6 airbags

Auto headlamps

Tyre pressure monitoring

ABS with EBD

ESC

Traction control

Hill start assist

Central locking

ISOFIX child seat mounts

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Rear parking sensors

Tyre repair kit

Nissan Tekton Visia+

T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 11.14 lakh

In addition to Visia

9.0-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls

Rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines

Also read: Nissan Tekton: In Pictures



Nissan Tekton Acenta

T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 11.79 lakh

T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 14.99 lakh

In addition to Visia+

17-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers

Roof rails

Cruise control (DCT only)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold (DCT only)

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Keyless entry-and-go & smartcard key

Proximity lock/unlock

Rear wiper, washer & defogger

10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio & voice controls

60:40 split folding rear seat

Rear centre armrest

17-inch spare wheel

Two Type-C fast charging USB ports (Front)

All-wheel disc brakes (DCT only)

Nissan Tekton N-Connecta

T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 13.69 lakh

T280 1.3 Turbo MT: Rs 14.99 lakh

T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 16.49 lakh

In addition to Acenta

Panoramic sunroof

18-inch alloy wheels (Gunmetal)

Front/Rear fog lamps

LED lightbar front/rear

Dual zone climate control

Cruise control

Power folding wing mirrors

Auto-dimming IRVM

Wireless phone charging pad (DCT only)

10.25-inch digital instrument screen

Cooled centre console storage

Arkamys 3D surround sound system (6 speakers)

Leatherette upholstery

USB Type C rear charging ports x 2

Puddle lamps

Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV India Debut Highlights: Exterior, Interior, Specifications, Details

Nissan Tekton Tekna

T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 15.39 lakh

T280 1.3 Turbo MT: Rs 16.39 lakh

T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 17.79 lakh

In addition to N-Connecta

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Smart air purifier with AQI readout

Powered driver seat (6-way adjustment)

Ventilated front seats

48-colour ambient lighting

Two drive modes

Two steering modes

All-wheel disc brakes

Hill descent control (DCT only)

Front & side parking sensors

ADAS tech - 15 features including autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning & lane keep assist

Nissan Tekton Tekna+

T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 16.49 lakh

T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 18.59 lakh

In addition to Tekna

Powered tailgate

Powered front passenger seat (6-way adjustable)

10.2-inch Digital driver display with integrated Google Maps display

17 ADAS features – 3D surround view monitor, Adaptive cruise control with stop & go (DCT only)

Google Built-in with maps, voice assistant and Play Store

Over-The-Air updates

Nissan Tekton Powertrains

Nissan is offering two turbo-petrol engine options with the Tekton. The first is the T160 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, which is good for 99 bhp and 166 Nm and is offered solely with a 6-speed manual. The engine option is offered across all variants. The second unit is the more powerful T280 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill that pushes out 161 bhp and 280 Nm and is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT depending on the variant.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Tekton goes up against popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris & Grand Vitara and its sister model, the new Renault Duster. It also faces competition from the Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

All prices, ex-showroom