Nissan Tekton Price, Variants Explained
- Available in 6 variants
- All variants available with 1.0 turbo-petrol engine
- 1.3 turbo-petrol offer from mid-spec Acenta variant
Nissan has launched the all-new Tekton in India, marking its return to the heavily contested compact SUV segment almost 6 years after the discontinuation of the Terrano. The Tekton is essentially the sister SUV to the new Renault Duster, sitting on the same platform as well as sharing the same powertrain options. Prices for the Tekton start at Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
Also read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh
The Tekton is being offered with a pair of turbo-petrol engine options an in six variants. Here is a look at what each variant has to offer:
Nissan Tekton Visia
T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 10.49 lakh
- LED headlamps with daytime running lamps
- LED tail lamps
- 17-inch steel wheels with covers
- Tilt & telescopic adjustable steering
- All Power windows with one-touch up/down
- Rear AC vents
- Driver seat height adjustment
- Engine idle stop/start
- 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
- Arkamys Signature Sound (4 speakers)
- Front centre armrest
- 6 airbags
- Auto headlamps
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- ABS with EBD
- ESC
- Traction control
- Hill start assist
- Central locking
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- 3-point seatbelts for all passengers
- Rear parking sensors
- Tyre repair kit
Nissan Tekton Visia+
T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 11.14 lakh
In addition to Visia
- 9.0-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Steering-mounted audio controls
- Rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines
Also read: Nissan Tekton: In Pictures
Nissan Tekton Acenta
T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 11.79 lakh
T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 14.99 lakh
In addition to Visia+
- 17-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers
- Roof rails
- Cruise control (DCT only)
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold (DCT only)
- Paddle shifters (DCT only)
- Keyless entry-and-go & smartcard key
- Proximity lock/unlock
- Rear wiper, washer & defogger
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Steering-mounted audio & voice controls
- 60:40 split folding rear seat
- Rear centre armrest
- 17-inch spare wheel
- Two Type-C fast charging USB ports (Front)
- All-wheel disc brakes (DCT only)
Nissan Tekton N-Connecta
T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 13.69 lakh
T280 1.3 Turbo MT: Rs 14.99 lakh
T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 16.49 lakh
In addition to Acenta
- Panoramic sunroof
- 18-inch alloy wheels (Gunmetal)
- Front/Rear fog lamps
- LED lightbar front/rear
- Dual zone climate control
- Cruise control
- Power folding wing mirrors
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Wireless phone charging pad (DCT only)
- 10.25-inch digital instrument screen
- Cooled centre console storage
- Arkamys 3D surround sound system (6 speakers)
- Leatherette upholstery
- USB Type C rear charging ports x 2
- Puddle lamps
Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV India Debut Highlights: Exterior, Interior, Specifications, Details
Nissan Tekton Tekna
T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 15.39 lakh
T280 1.3 Turbo MT: Rs 16.39 lakh
T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 17.79 lakh
In addition to N-Connecta
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Electronic parking brake
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Smart air purifier with AQI readout
- Powered driver seat (6-way adjustment)
- Ventilated front seats
- 48-colour ambient lighting
- Two drive modes
- Two steering modes
- All-wheel disc brakes
- Hill descent control (DCT only)
- Front & side parking sensors
- ADAS tech - 15 features including autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning & lane keep assist
Nissan Tekton Tekna+
T160 1.0 Turbo MT: Rs 16.49 lakh
T280 1.3 Turbo DCT: Rs 18.59 lakh
In addition to Tekna
- Powered tailgate
- Powered front passenger seat (6-way adjustable)
- 10.2-inch Digital driver display with integrated Google Maps display
- 17 ADAS features – 3D surround view monitor, Adaptive cruise control with stop & go (DCT only)
- Google Built-in with maps, voice assistant and Play Store
- Over-The-Air updates
Nissan Tekton Powertrains
Nissan is offering two turbo-petrol engine options with the Tekton. The first is the T160 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, which is good for 99 bhp and 166 Nm and is offered solely with a 6-speed manual. The engine option is offered across all variants. The second unit is the more powerful T280 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill that pushes out 161 bhp and 280 Nm and is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT depending on the variant.
Nissan Tekton Rivals
The Tekton goes up against popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris & Grand Vitara and its sister model, the new Renault Duster. It also faces competition from the Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
All prices, ex-showroom
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