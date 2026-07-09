Nissan Tekton SUV India Debut Highlights: Exterior, Interior, Specifications, Details
After much anticipation, the Nissan Tekton will finally make its global debut in India today. The Tekton is Nissan's derivative of the new Renault Duster and marks the brand's return to one of India's most competitive Compact SUV segments. In a build-up to its unveil, the carmaker has dropped multiple teasers for it while it was also spotted undisguised on public roads.
We will bring you live updates on everything that unfolds with the Nissan Tekton at its global debut today. Stay tuned to this space.
Before the event begins, let's take a look at everything we know so far about the Tekton.
Up front, the Tekton gets an upright fascia with a rectangular grille featuring horizontal slats, flanked by rectangular headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. Nissan has also embossed the Tekton lettering prominently across the leading edge of the bonnet.
The changes continue at the rear, where the SUV gets redesigned LED tail lamps with unique internals, although the full-width light bar theme remains.
On the powertrain front, the Tekton is expected to borrow both engine options from the Duster. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.
The event has begun and the first piece of information comes in the form of safety rating. The Nissan Tekton has secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. According to BNCAP, the SUV is a corporate twin of the Renault Duster, sharing an identical body structure and safety equipment. As a result, the Tekton's rating has been derived from the Duster's crash test results.
“Tekton will give us access to 60% Indian car market”, says Nissan’s chief performance officer Guillame Cartier. The made-in-India Tekton will also be sold in Middle East and Africa.
Here is your first look at Nissan's derivative of the Renault Duster.
Here are the colour options for the Nissan Tekton.
The Tekton packs ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, power front seats with lumbar adjustment, and a high centre console with sliding storage.
Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, a powered tailgate and traffic sign recognition headline the Tekton's convenience features.
Confirmed: The Tekton will be offered with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 99 bhp, 166 Nm 1.0 litre mill and a 162 bhp, 280 Nm 1.3 litre, paired with manual or automatic gearbox options.
The Tekton will be offered with two turbo-petrol powertrains, six variants, four interior themes and 11 exterior colour options, including five dual-tone shades.
Bookings for the all-new Nissan Tekton open today, with customer deliveries set to begin from July 20, 2026.
Deliveries are slated to commence from July 20, 2026.
The Tekton will be offered with a 5-year Nissan Care package, 5-year warranty (3+2) and a 5-year maintenance pack.
The Nissan Tekton is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
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