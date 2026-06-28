Nissan Tekton Spied Undisguised Ahead Of July 9 Debut
- Tekton to debut on July 9
- Will share platform and powertrains with new Duster
- Marks Nissan's return to compact SUV segment
Ahead of its debut on July 9, the Nissan Tekton compact SUV has been spied undisguised on public roads. The vehicle, spied from the rear, looked to be parked on the set of an advertisement shoot with a vehicle with a mounted camera rig standing alongside. Nissan has released a string of teasers for its compact SUV for almost a year now, with the Tekton first confirmed in March 2025.
Also read: Nissan Gravite Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 18,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 5.73 Lakh
Over the year, Nissan has released multiple teaser images and design sketches providing a look at the SUV, with the teaser campaign recently amping up ahead of its debut.
Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV To Debut On July 9
Set to be the sister model to the new Renault Duster, Nissan has tried to give the Tekton greater differentiation from its Renault sibling, including a revised fascia and rear end. Starting with the fascia, the Tekton gets a traditional rectangular grille with horizontal slats flanked by rectangular headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lamps. A light bar also spans the width of the grille along the upper edge. The chunky front bumper features prominent use of silver trim. The SUV’s name Tekton, is clearly scrawled across the leading edge of the bonnet.
At the rear, the Tekton gets revised lighting elements with different internals, though the lightbar-style design is common with the Duster. The panel housing the number plate is finished in body colour – as opposed to black in the Duster – and the rear bumper features a more squared-off design while still featuring black and silver plastic trim.
Also read: Nissan Launches Twin-Cylinder CNG Retrofitment Kit For Gravite At Rs. 82,999
Spy shots and teaser pics of the cabin have also pointed to some differences in the shape and styling of the dashboard, including the use of different trim inserts and colour pallets.
Also read: New Nissan X-Trail Hybrid Revealed
Mechanically, the new Tekton is set to share the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options as the Duster – the latter getting manual and automatic gearbox options. A strong hybrid could also follow suit once the Duster hybrid is launched during the festive season.
The Tekton will mark Nissan’s return to the compact SUV segment following the discontinuation of the Terrano in 2020.
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