2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Gets TFT Screen

The Hero Xtreme 125R is set to get a new top-spec variant, with the motorcycle spotted sporting a TFT instrument console. The upcoming version will also add a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the equipment list. Hero MotoCorp is yet to announce its price, but the new variant is expected to sit at the top of the Xtreme 125R range, which currently comprises four variants.

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The new TFT cluster will replace the current 4.2-inch colour LCD unit and will be of the same size. Other features already available on the Xtreme 125R, including the ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control and three riding modes: Eco, Road and Power, are expected to continue. At the top end, the motorcycle also gets disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS.

TPMS, on the other hand, is another useful piece of information to the new display, allowing riders to keep an eye on tyre pressures while also making the Xtreme 125R the only model in the segment to sport this feature.

Aside from the aforementioned additions, the Xtreme 125R is expected to continue with its 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which produces 11.4 bhp at 8,250rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine will continue to be mated with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle's dimensions and cycle parts are also expected to remain unchanged.

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The Xtreme 125R's new console comes at a time when TFT displays are becoming more common in the 125cc segment. The TVS Raider 125 was the first in the segment to get one, while the Honda CB125 Hornet followed with a similar setup. Bajaj Auto is also expected to bring a TFT display to the next-generation Pulsar 125.



The Xtreme 125R is currently offered in four variants: IBS (Rs 91,500), ABS and a Single Seat version (Rs 95,700), and the existing top-spec Dual Channel ABS trim (Rs 1.08 lakh). Expect the new TFT trim to command a premium over the dual-channel ABS variant.

All prices ex-showroom