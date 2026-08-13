Updated Ampere Magnus G Max Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh
- Priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Gets 30+ connected features powered by NxG.io
- Features a new 5-inch instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation
Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced an updated version of the Magnus G Max with more than 30 connected features powered by what the company calls NxG.io. Priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric scooter also gets a new Cinnamon Copper colour option.
On the feature front, the Magnus G Max now features Hill Hold, Cruise Control and turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets security features such as Find My Scooter and Ping My Scooter, which can help owners locate the scooter in crowded parking areas.
The scooter features an updated user interface for improved connectivity with the Ampere Connect app. Navigation and other vehicle information can be viewed on the new 5-inch instrument cluster. Other connected features include real-time charging status, live tracking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, remote vehicle diagnostics, service booking, charging history and battery health insights.
The Magnus G Max also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing software updates to be installed remotely and helping address software-related issues in the scooter and instrument cluster.
The powertrain remains unchanged, with the Magnus G Max continuing with a 3 kWh battery pack paired with a 2.4 kW motor. It offers a claimed real-world range of 100 km and a certified range of up to 142 km, while the top speed is rated at 65 kmph. The battery is covered by a 5-year/75,000 km warranty.
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