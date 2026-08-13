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Updated Ampere Magnus G Max Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Aug 13, 2026, 05:32 PM
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Updated Ampere Magnus G Max Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets 30+ connected features powered by NxG.io
  • Features a new 5-inch instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation

Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has introduced an updated version of the Magnus G Max with more than 30 connected features powered by what the company calls NxG.io. Priced at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric scooter also gets a new Cinnamon Copper colour option.

On the feature front, the Magnus G Max now features Hill Hold, Cruise Control and turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets security features such as Find My Scooter and Ping My Scooter, which can help owners locate the scooter in crowded parking areas.

Updated Ampere Magnus G Max 2

The scooter features an updated user interface for improved connectivity with the Ampere Connect app. Navigation and other vehicle information can be viewed on the new 5-inch instrument cluster. Other connected features include real-time charging status, live tracking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, remote vehicle diagnostics, service booking, charging history and battery health insights.

The Magnus G Max also gets over-the-air (OTA) updates, allowing software updates to be installed remotely and helping address software-related issues in the scooter and instrument cluster.

The powertrain remains unchanged, with the Magnus G Max continuing with a 3 kWh battery pack paired with a 2.4 kW motor. It offers a claimed real-world range of 100 km and a certified range of up to 142 km, while the top speed is rated at 65 kmph. The battery is covered by a 5-year/75,000 km warranty.

# Ampere electric scooter# Greaves Electric Mobility# electric vehicles# Electric Scooters# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers

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