Mercedes-Benz Introduces India’s First AI-Powered Vehicle Scanner In Mumbai

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced India’s first AI-Powered automated vehicle scanner, which will be operational at the brand’s newest Landmark Cars dealership in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. Mercedes-Benz says this new innovative system functions like an MRI machine that does a 360-degree assessment of a vehicle's external condition in high-resolution images. This happens within seconds, and then the AI takes a few minutes to generate the complete report that is automatically added to the car’s service records. Mercedes-Benz India says this could make getting your car serviced a lot more transparent.

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The system, which is called the Xentry scanner, uses AI-powered automation for seamless vehicle inspection. In addition to a 360-degree vehicle assessment, the system also scans for wear in tyre tread pattern and damage to the underbody without the need for a lift. The system takes more than 150 photos of the car’s exterior and 75 photos of the underbody, which are stitched together and analysed in detail by the AI tool. The scanning happens in 3-4 seconds, and the report is generated in 5-7 minutes. Mercedes says this could potentially save a lot of time compared to physical inspection.

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In addition to this, the company has also introduced ‘Service Select’ – a customer loyalty programme curated for existing customers with 7+ year old vehicles. The loyalty programme offers savings of up to 25 per cent on select parts, benefits of Mibilio Lite (complimentary 24/7 roadside assistance programme), a 2-year warranty on parts and expert care to protect residual value.

The new dealership is the 14th facility in Mumbai and also its largest outlet with 33 bays. Currently, it’s also the only service outlet to have the Xentry vehicle scanner.