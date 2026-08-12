Yamaha R2 Pre-Bookings Commence For Rs.10,000

Yamaha Motor India has opened pre-bookings for its upcoming Yamaha R2 sportbike, which is expected to be launched on August 27, 2026. The pre-booking amount is set at Rs 10,000, which will be adjusted against the final purchase amount. Prices and full specifications of the new Yamaha R2 will be announced on August 27, and the pre-booking amount is fully refundable, and cancellations can be made from September 5, 2026.

Also Read: Yamaha R2 India Launch Expected on August 27

The Yamaha R2 will sit in the entry-level supersport segment and is expected to be positioned between the Yamaha R15M and R3. However, the R3 is no longer offered on sale in the Indian market, having been discontinued late last year. Once launched, the new Yamaha R2 will compete against the likes of the KTM RC 200 and the Hero Karizma XMR. Details like specifications, features and powertrain are yet to be officially announced, but we expect the India-spec R2 to feature a single-cylinder engine, likely a bored-out version of the R15's free-revving 155 cc engine.

So far, not many details are available on the upcoming R2, but considering its competition, we expect output figures from the single-cylinder engine to be in the region of its competition - around 25-26 bhp, and similar peak torque figures. The engine is expected to get variable valve technology, just like the R15, and expected to be a high-revving, liquid-cooled unit, with a redline of over 10,000 rpm.

The Yamaha R2 is expected to be priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

