Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up Teased; Unveiling Slated For 14 August

Mahindra has released another teaser, this time for the upcoming Scorpio-N Pick-Up. The model will be based on the Scorpio-N and will compete with the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. With the Hilux also recently receiving a new face, it will be interesting to see what the Scorpio-N Pick-Up brings to the segment.

What to Expect

The teaser reveals several changes to the exterior. The headlight design features a rectangular layout, with the DRLs positioned in the upper section of the housing. It also gets roof rails as standard. The front-end design resembles the Scorpio-N while retaining its overall design language.



The bonnet and much of the front-end styling are expected to be shared with the Scorpio-N. From the side, the pick-up looks longer due to the extended cargo bed, giving it a muscular stance. Despite being based on the Scorpio-N, it does not appear to be a chopped-off version of the SUV, with well balanced overall proportions.



At the rear, the Scorpio-N Pick-Up gets a different tail-light design compared to the SUV. The vertical LED tail-lights feature C-shaped lighting elements, while large Mahindra lettering is positioned between them. The design bears some resemblance to the Toyota Hilux.



Interior Gets Major Changes



The biggest departure from the Scorpio-N is expected inside the cabin. Unlike other Mahindra SUVs, the Pick-Up gets a new infotainment setup with a vertically oriented touchscreen. Two vertical AC vents flank the screen, while the air-conditioning controls are positioned below it.



The gear lever is leather-wrapped and sits alongside an electronic parking brake button and drivetrain selector. The steering wheel gets a three-spoke design with multiple controls, adding to the feature-rich cabin.

Overall, the Scorpio-N Pick-Up looks promising and is expected to be positioned as a more premium pick-up rather than a conventional lifestyle pick-up. The model will be unveiled on 14 August, with pricing details expected to be announced closer to its launch.