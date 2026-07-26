Cars In India With Captain Seats Under Rs 25 Lakh

Today, several SUVs and MPVs offer individual captain seats that make long highway trips much more comfortable for your family. Instead of rubbing shoulders on a traditional flat bench, these seats give middle-row passengers their own dedicated space with adjustable armrests and reclining backrests.

Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly MPV for city runs or a premium hybrid for cross-country touring, take a look below at some of the cars offering captain seats in India right now.

1. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Price: Rs. 11.57 Lakh ex-showroom (from the base Zeta trim onwards)

The XL6 is a smart choice for buyers on a strict budget. Maruti doesn't even make a bench-seat version of this MPV. That means you get two individual captain chairs in the middle row right from the base variant, without having to pay a premium for an upper trim.

Key Features

Sliding and reclining second-row seats

Folding armrests for both passengers

1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology

Factory-fitted CNG option

The base model comes with fabric upholstery, but higher trims upgrade the cabin with black perforated leatherette. It remains a highly practical family mover with very low maintenance costs and a usable 209-litre boot even when all seats are occupied.

Choose this if you want: A fuss-free, efficient people carrier that offers individual seating at an entry-level price.

2. Kia Carens Clavis / Clavis EV

Price: Kia Carens Clavis: Rs. 15.28 Lakh ex-showroom (from the HTK+ trim onwards); Kia Carens Clavis EV: Rs 20 Lakh ex-showroom (from HTX(E) trim onwards)

Kia managed to extract an impressive amount of space from the Carens Clavis. You can upgrade from the standard bench layout to a six-seat configuration starting with the HTK+ variant.

Key Features

One-touch electric tumble for easy third-row access

Dual-tone leatherette upholstery

Retractable seatback tables for rear passengers

Roof-mounted AC vents

Multiple powertrain options including all-electric

The second-row chairs are deeply cushioned and have thick side bolsters to hold you in place. Buyers also have the flexibility to choose among a turbocharged petrol, a naturally aspirated petrol, or a highly frugal diesel engine to suit their specific driving style. Those wanting to go green can even get the Carens Clavis in all-electric guise with a choice of two battery pack options and up to 490 km of claimed range.

Choose this if you want: A premium-feeling MPV with clever storage solutions and multiple engine choices.

3. MG Hector Plus

Price: Rs. 18.92 Lakh ex-showroom (from the Sharp Pro 6-seater trim onwards)

The MG Hector Plus is built purely for highway cruising. To get the six-seat layout, you need to step up to the Sharp Pro trim, where the cabin feels incredibly plush and well-appointed.

Key Features

Smoked Sepia brown leatherette seats

Manual slide and recline adjustments

Massive panoramic sunroof

Soft suspension for a comfortable ride

The captain seats feature generous side padding to keep you in place during tight corners. Paired with a massive touchscreen and either a strong turbo-petrol or diesel engine, the Hector Plus feels very modern inside.

Choose this if you want: A tech-loaded cabin and a very soft, quiet ride for long road trips.

4. Hyundai Alcazar

Price: Rs. 18.96 Lakh ex-showroom (from the Platinum 6-seater trim onwards)

Hyundai takes a unique approach to the middle row with the Alcazar. Available on the Platinum trim and above, the two captain seats have fold-out thigh cushion extensions and seat-mounted armrests.

Key Features

Dedicated rear wireless phone charger

Fold-out tray tables

Rear window sunblinds

This specific layout makes the back of the Alcazar feel like an expensive luxury sedan rather than a traditional family SUV. It is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with smooth automatic gearboxes for easy city driving.

Choose this if you want: A refined, easy-to-drive SUV with luxurious captain seats that make long trips incredibly fun.

5. Mahindra XUV 7XO

Price: Rs. 21.84 Lakh ex-showroom (from the AX7T 6-Seater Diesel Manual trim onwards)

Mahindra added captain seats to the XUV 7XO. However, this layout starts from the AX7T and reaches the AX7L trim and is only available on the six-seater configuration.

Key Features

Perforated white leatherette seats

Deep contouring for lower back support

Powerful 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines

Level 2 ADAS for highway safety

The seats recline quite far back, which is great for passengers wanting to sleep on long overnight journeys. The SUV itself is extremely quick and packed with modern driver assistance tech.

Choose this if you want: Strong engine performance combined with advanced safety features and a spacious cabin.

6. Toyota Innova Hycross

Price: Rs. 19.53 Lakh ex-showroom (from the GX 7-seater trim onwards)

The Innova Hycross is arguably the benchmark for rear-seat comfort in India. While the standard GX variant comes with comfortable sliding captain chairs, the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) hybrids take things to another level entirely.

Key Features

Business-class-like powered ottoman seats in second row (ZX variants)

Electrically extending calf supports

Dark chestnut leather upholstery

Highly efficient strong hybrid engine option

The expensive hybrid versions allow passengers to stretch their legs out completely using the motorised leg rests. You also get the peace of mind that comes with Toyota's long-term reliability.

Choose this if you want: The highest level of passenger comfort you can get before spending money on a German luxury car.

7. Tata Safari

Price: Rs. 17.95 Lakh ex-showroom (from the Adventure X Plus 6-seater trim onwards)

Tata limits the captain seat option to buyers who are willing to stretch their budget for the fully loaded variants. The cabin of this car looks striking with its bright Oyster White leatherette finish.

Key Features

'Boss Mode' button to slide the front passenger seat

Ventilated rear seats

Heavy-duty 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

New 1.5-litre turbo-petrol option

Five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

The standout feature here is the Boss Mode switch, which lets the rear passenger electronically push the empty front seat forward to create massive legroom instantly. The Safari feels heavy, safe, and commands immense respect on the road.

Choose this if you want: A large, incredibly safe SUV with a strong road presence and a usable third row.

8. Mahindra Scorpio Classic / Scorpio N

Price: Scorpio Classic: Rs. 17.40 lakh ex-showroom (Scorpio Classic S11 7CC); Scorpio N: Rs. 21.14 lakh ex-showroom (from the Z8 6-seater trim onwards)

If you want a rugged SUV with captain seats, Mahindra gives you two options. The Scorpio Classic sticks to its old-school charm and offers captain seats in the fully loaded S11 7CC variant. If you want a more modern cabin with extra features, the Scorpio N is available with a six-seater layout in the top-spec Z8 and Z8L variants.

Key Features

Captain seats available in both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N

Powerful diesel engines, with petrol also offered on the Scorpio N

High seating position with excellent road visibility

Strong body-on-frame construction

Available with 4WD on selected Scorpio N variants

The Scorpio Classic is ideal for buyers who regularly drive on rough roads and want a simple, dependable SUV. The Scorpio N feels more premium inside, offers more features and is better suited for long family trips while still retaining the rugged character the Scorpio is known for.

Choose this if you want: A tough SUV with captain seats, commanding road presence and the choice between a traditional workhorse or a more premium family SUV.

Honourable Mentions

If you are open to exploring a few more options, these models also offer individual middle-row seating: