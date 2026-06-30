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Mahindra XUV Through the Years: From the XUV500 to the XUV700 and XUV 7XO

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Jun 30, 2026, 09:37 PM
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Mahindra XUV Through the Years: From the XUV500 to the XUV700 and XUV 7XO
Key Highlights
  • The XUV500 was Mahindra's first global monocoque SUV
  • XUV700 introduced powerful turbo-petrol engines, ADAS and a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating
  • The new XUV 7XO takes this further with upgraded technology, safety and luxury features

When the Mahindra XUV500 arrived in 2011, it felt unlike anything the company had built before. Mahindra was known for rugged SUVs such as the Scorpio and Bolero, but the XUV500 showed that the brand could also build a sophisticated family SUV with modern styling, premium features and strong road manners.

Over the next decade, the XUV badge evolved dramatically. The XUV700 pushed the segment forward with advanced technology and safety features, while the latest XUV 7XO represents Mahindra's most premium interpretation of the formula yet. Let's look at how the XUV family has evolved through the years.

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XUV 500

Image source

The Beginning: Mahindra XUV500 (2011-2021)

The XUV500 was a landmark product for Mahindra. Developed across Chennai and Nashik, it debuted on September 29, 2011.

Unlike the body-on-frame SUVs that dominated its lineup, the XUV500 used a monocoque platform. This helped deliver better ride quality, improved handling and more car-like driving characteristics.

Its design was heavily inspired by a cheetah. Mahindra's designers incorporated muscular wheel arches, aggressive styling elements and distinctive vertical door handles that became a signature feature of the SUV.

At launch, the XUV500 immediately stood out because it offered features rarely seen in mainstream Indian SUVs at the time.

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XUV 500 2022 07 21 T12 57 55 640 Z

What Made the XUV500 Special?

Some of its standout features included:

  • Projector headlamps
  • Cruise control
  • Voice commands
  • Touchscreen infotainment system
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Six airbags
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control

These features helped position the XUV500 as one of the most feature-rich SUVs in India.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar: Which Three-Row SUV Families Should Consider?

XUV 500 2

The Evolution of the XUV500 Engine

The SUV was powered primarily by Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The power output was similar until 2018; later, the diesel engine was tuned further.

GenerationPowerTorque
2011 Launch140 bhp330 Nm
2015 Facelift140 bhp330 Nm
2018 Facelift155 bhp360 Nm

Over time, Mahindra improved refinement, drivability and fuel efficiency while also introducing automatic transmission options.

Note: Mahindra also introduced a 2.2L mHawk Turbo Petrol variant (G AT) in 2017, pushing out 140 bhp and 320 Nm paired with an automatic box to counter the Delhi-NCR diesel ban. This engine later continued on over the facelift and next generation.

Also Read: Best Diesel SUVs Under Rs 25 Lakh In India

XUV 500 4

Key Updates Over the Years

2015 Facelift

The first major update introduced:

  • Electric sunroof
  • Push-button start
  • Larger touchscreen
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Automatic transmission option
2018 mahindra xuv500 facelift 827x510 51524034257

2018 Facelift

The second facelift focused on premium appeal and performance improvements.

Updates included:

  • More powerful diesel engine
  • New front grille design
  • Premium tan interior theme
  • Soft-touch dashboard materials
  • Updated infotainment system

Also Read: Why Your Car's AC Cools Better While Driving Than At Idle

XUV 500 cabin 2022 07 21 T13 05 33 551 Z

Even after nearly a decade in the market, the XUV500 remained one of Mahindra's most popular premium SUVs.

The Game Changer: Mahindra XUV700 (2021-2025)

mahindra xuv700 bookings grow 40 percent after price cut for ax7 ax7 l variants carandbike 1

If the XUV500 changed Mahindra's image, the XUV700 transformed it completely. Originally developed as the next-generation XUV500, Mahindra eventually decided the SUV had evolved enough to deserve an entirely new identity. The result was the XUV700.

Mahindra rebranded it as the XUV700 on August 14, 2021. It quickly became one of the most sought-after SUVs in India thanks to its combination of performance, technology and safety.

A Major Design Shift

The bold cheetah-inspired styling of the XUV500 gave way to a cleaner and more mature design language.

Key highlights included:

  • Flush door handles
  • LED headlamps and DRLs
  • Larger dimensions
  • Premium cabin design
  • Dual 10.25-inch displays

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Mahindra XUV 700 Interior 2022 07 24 T10 04 48 109 Z

The interior felt significantly more premium and modern than its predecessor.

More Powerful Than Ever

The XUV700 introduced Mahindra's new generation of turbocharged engines.

2.0-litre mStallion Turbo Petrol

  • 200 bhp
  • 380 Nm

2.2-litre mHawk Diesel

VersionPowerTorque
MX Series153 bhp360 Nm
AX Series Manual185 bhp420 Nm
AX Series Automatic185 bhp450 Nm

These figures made the XUV700 one of the most powerful SUVs in its segment.

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Mahindra XUV 700 AWD AX 7 diesel manual now available with Luxury pack 2

Technology That Raised Segment Standards

The XUV700 introduced several segment-first and premium features.

These included:

  • Dual 10.25-inch digital displays
  • AdrenoX connected car technology
  • Alexa voice assistant
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Wireless connectivity
  • 360-degree camera

However, the biggest talking point was safety.

The SUV That Put Safety First

The XUV700 achieved a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating and became one of India's safest SUVs.

It received the Global NCAP "Safer Choice" award and also introduced Level 2 ADAS functions, such as:

  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • Forward Collision Warning

For many buyers, the XUV700 became the benchmark for what a modern Indian SUV should offer.

The Latest Chapter: Mahindra XUV 7XO (2026 Onwards)

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 25

The newest evolution of the XUV badge arrives in the form of the XUV 7XO, unveiled to the public on January 5, 2026. While it builds on the XUV700's foundation, the 7XO focuses heavily on technology, cabin experience and premium features.

Also Read: Top Cars In India with Most Comfortable Rear Seats Under Rs 15 lakh

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 2

A More Futuristic Design

The exterior receives substantial updates.

Highlights include:

  • Slimmer LED lighting signatures
  • Redesigned front fascia
  • Connected rear LED light bar
  • Sharper detailing throughout

The overall look feels cleaner, more futuristic and aligned with Mahindra's latest generation of SUVs.

The Triple-Screen Revolution

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 55

The biggest change is inside the cabin. The XUV 7XO adopts a triple-screen dashboard setup inspired by Mahindra's latest electric SUVs.

Features include:

  • Triple 12.3-inch displays
  • Enhanced AdrenoX software
  • Dedicated passenger screen
  • Improved connectivity functions
  • Updated voice assistant integration

The cabin feels significantly more premium and technology-focused than previous XUV models.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 42

Premium Features Take Centre Stage

Mahindra has also added several comfort and convenience upgrades.

Notable highlights include:

  • Infinity glass roof
  • Ventilated seats
  • Enhanced ambient lighting
  • Premium Harman Kardon audio system
  • Improved camera systems
  • Advanced parking assistance

Performance Remains a Strong Focus

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 7

The XUV 7XO continues with the proven engine lineup.

Petrol

  • 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol
  • 200 bhp
  • 380 Nm

Diesel

  • 2.2-litre mHawk diesel
  • 182 bhp
  • Up to 450 Nm

Select variants continue to offer all-wheel-drive capability for buyers looking for additional traction.

Safer Than Ever

Safety remains a major focus area.

The XUV 7XO offers:

  • Six airbags as standard
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Advanced driver assistance systems
  • Enhanced parking technologies
  • 540-degree camera system

It also carries forward Mahindra's strong focus on crash safety.

Mahindra XUV 7 XO Web 57

XUV500 vs XUV700 vs XUV 7XO

Here is a quick recap of how the XUV series by Mahindra has evolved over the years.

FeatureXUV500XUV700XUV 7XO
PlatformMonocoqueAdvanced MonocoqueRefined Monocoque
Max Petrol Power140 bhp200 bhp200 bhp
Max Diesel Power155 bhp185 bhp182 bhp
Peak Torque360 Nm450 Nm450 Nm
DashboardSingle ScreenDual 10.25-inch ScreensTriple 12.3-inch Screens
Safety Rating4-Star ANCAP5-Star Global NCAP5-Star Bharat NCAP
Driver AssistanceBasic Safety FeaturesLevel 2 ADASEnhanced Level 2 ADAS

How the XUV Family Changed Mahindra

Few vehicles have had as much impact on a manufacturer as the XUV range has had on Mahindra.

The XUV500 proved Mahindra could build a global-quality monocoque SUV. The XUV700 showed that an Indian manufacturer could compete with international brands on technology and safety. The XUV 7XO continues that journey by pushing further into premium territory.

More than just a product evolution, the XUV story reflects Mahindra's transformation from a maker of rugged utility vehicles into one of India's most ambitious SUV manufacturers.

# Mahindra XUV500# Mahindra XUV500 SUV# Mahindra XUV700# Mahindra XUV 7XO# Cars# Auto Industry

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