Delhi EV Policy 2.0: New Petrol Two-Wheeler Registration Banned in Delhi from April 2028

The Delhi government has officially given the green light to the Delhi EV Policy 2026, setting in motion one of the country's most ambitious roadmaps for electric mobility. Effective from July 1, 2026, the policy will remain operational until March 31, 2030. This move will be introduced in a phased transition that will eventually allow only electric vehicles to be registered in several key segments.

Under the new policy, only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for fresh registration in the national capital from April 1, 2028, onwards. This effectively means that new petrol-powered scooters and motorcycles can no longer be registered in Delhi after the deadline, although existing vehicles will continue to operate as per prevailing regulations.

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Commercial vehicle categories will make the switch sooner, with new registrations of auto-rickshaws and N1 category goods carriers restricted exclusively to electric models from January 1, 2027. Two-wheelers will follow roughly a year later.

To encourage faster EV adoption, the Delhi government has announced a range of purchase incentives across vehicle categories. Buyers of electric two-wheelers can avail benefits of up to Rs 30,000, while electric three-wheelers will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 50,000. Those purchasing electric N1 goods carriers can receive financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh.

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In addition to purchase subsidies, the policy also includes scrappage incentives designed to accelerate the replacement of older, more polluting vehicles. Depending on the vehicle category, these benefits range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh, with all eligible incentives being credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Charging infrastructure is another key focus area under the new policy. Delhi aims to significantly expand its public charging network by installing more than 30,000 EV charging points across the city over the next few years, addressing one of the major concerns associated with EV ownership.

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The decision is expected to have implications beyond Delhi. According to a Crisil assessment published earlier this year, the capital's move could lift electric two-wheelers' share of overall two-wheeler sales in India to around 21-23 per cent by FY2029, compared to an estimated 18-20 percent without such a mandate. The report also estimates that the policy could contribute an additional six lakh electric two-wheelers during the period.