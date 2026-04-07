Top 5 Most Expensive Electric Scooters On Sale In India
Electric scooters in India are no longer limited to budget-friendly commuters. Today, the market spans everything from practical city runabouts to high-performance, tech-heavy machines that rival motorcycles in both capability and price.
For this list, we have considered the top five most expensive electric scooters that are on sale in India. Do note that only the ex-showroom prices of such models are considered for this story.
BMW Motorrad CE 04
Price - Rs 15.25 lakh
The CE 04 is BMW’s flagship electric scooter and stands out with its futuristic design and premium positioning. Built around a low-slung battery layout, it offers a unique riding experience with a low centre of gravity and strong urban performance.
It uses a liquid-cooled electric motor producing 42 bhp of maximum power and 62 Nm of peak torque, with a claimed range of 130 km (WMTC) and rapid acceleration (0-50 kmph in 2.6 seconds). Key features on board include a 10.25-inch TFT display with connectivity, riding modes, ABS Pro and fast charging capability, reinforcing its status as a high-end urban mobility solution.
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BMW Motorrad CE 02
Price - Rs 4.50 lakh
Positioned as a commuter scooter, the CE 02 is BMW’s more accessible electric offering, designed specifically for urban mobility. It combines compact proportions with a distinctive design and a focus on ease of use.
It features an electric drivetrain with up to 15 bhp of maximum power and a range of up to 108 km. It has a lightweight construction (142 kg). Highlights include multiple riding modes (Flow, Surf, Flash), keyless ride, smartphone connectivity, and reverse assist, making it a tech-forward city scooter.
Also Read: 125cc Scooters On Sale In India Under Rs 1 Lakh
TVS X
Price - Rs 2.64 lakh
The TVS X represents a major step forward for the brand in the premium EV space, combining performance with advanced connectivity. Its exposed aluminium frame and aggressive styling give it a distinct identity among electric scooters.
It is powered by a 4.4 kWh battery with an electric motor having 11 kW of maximum power and having a claimed range of up to approximately 140 km, with strong acceleration and high-speed capability. Key highlights include a 10.2-inch tilting TFT display, connected features, navigation, infotainment functions and keyless operation, making it one of the most tech-heavy scooters in India.
Also Read: Electric Motorcycles on Sale in India in 2026
Ather 450 Apex
Price - Rs 1.90 lakh
The 450 Apex is Ather’s most performance-focused scooter yet, built as a limited-edition model celebrating the brand’s lineup. It retains the familiar Ather design but adds a more aggressive performance character.
It offers a top speed of 100 kmph, 0-40 kmph in 2.9 seconds and an IDC range of 157 km. Features include Warp+ mode, Google Maps navigation, advanced dashboard interface and AtherStack software, making it one of the most engaging electric scooters in its segment.
Also Read: Top 7 Adventure Bikes in India Under Rs 5 Lakh
Suzuki e Access
Price - Rs 1.88 lakh
The e Access marks Suzuki’s entry into the electric scooter space in India, carrying forward the brand’s focus on reliability and everyday usability. It is designed as a practical urban EV with familiar scooter ergonomics.
The scooter features a compact design, telescopic front suspension, a disc brake at the front and alloy wheels, along with a comfortable riding setup. Its focus is on ease of use and city commuting rather than outright performance, making it a straightforward alternative in the premium EV space.
Conclusion
What this list clearly highlights is how rapidly the electric scooter space is evolving in India. From accessible performance-focused models like the Ather 450 Apex to ultra-premium offerings like the BMW CE 04, the segment now caters to a wide range of buyers.
As technology improves and more manufacturers enter the space, this diversity is only expected to grow – giving buyers more choice than ever before in how they adopt electric mobility.
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