125cc Scooters On Sale In India Under Rs 1 Lakh
The 125cc scooter segment in India has evolved into a sweet spot for buyers seeking a balance between performance, fuel efficiency and everyday practicality. Offering more power than 110cc scooters while remaining easy to ride and maintain, these scooters cater to a wide set of users – from daily commuters to family buyers. For this list, we have considered ex-showroom prices only, focusing on models that are priced under Rs 1 lakh. Here’s a comprehensive look at all the options currently available, arranged from highest to lowest price.
Suzuki Burgman Street
Price - Rs 93,676 onwards
A maxi-style scooter focused on comfort, the Suzuki Burgman Street offers a relaxed riding posture and a spacious floorboard. It is powered by a 124cc engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) and comes with features like LED headlamp, digital console and Bluetooth connectivity (Ride Connect in select variants).
Honda Activa 125
Price - Rs 89,256 onwards
The most affordable 125cc variant in the Activa 125’s lineup is the Anniversary Edition (price mentioned above). The Activa 125 continues Honda’s family scooter legacy with a refined 124cc PGM-FI engine and silent start system (ACG). It also gets features like an idle stop system, LED headlight, and a digital-analogue console aimed at everyday usability.
Honda Dio 125
Price - Rs 86,733 onwards
A sportier alternative in Honda’s lineup, the Dio 125 combines youthful styling with the same 124cc engine platform. It offers features like smart key (in higher trims), digital display and idle stop system for improved efficiency.
Suzuki Avenis 125
Price - Rs 83,793 onwards
The Avenis is Suzuki’s sporty 125cc scooter, targeting younger riders with sharp styling and connected features. It uses the same 124cc SEP engine and offers Bluetooth-enabled console, LED lighting and agile handling.
TVS Ntorq 125
Price - Rs 81,250 onwards
The TVS Ntorq 125 remains one of the most performance-oriented scooters in the segment, powered by a 124.8cc engine. It stands out with features like SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital console and multiple ride modes (on select variants).
Hero Xoom 125
Price - Rs 81,194 onwards
Hero’s Xoom 125 targets younger buyers with a sporty design and lightweight handling. It features a 124.6cc engine and comes with LED lighting, digital console and modern styling cues aimed at urban riders.
Suzuki Access 125
Price - Rs 78,184 onwards
The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the most popular scooters in India, known for its refined 124cc engine and strong fuel efficiency. It offers practical features like an external fuel filler, Bluetooth connectivity (Ride Connect) and a comfortable riding setup.
TVS Jupiter 125
Price - Rs 77,000 onwards
The TVS Jupiter 125 focuses on practicality and comfort, with segment highlights such as an under-seat fuel tank and a large storage space. It is powered by a 124.8cc engine and offers features such as an LED headlamp and a digital display.
Hero Destini 125
Price - Rs 75,838 onwards
The Hero Destini 125 is positioned as a family-oriented scooter with a focus on comfort and efficiency. It gets a 124.6cc engine, i3S idle stop-start system and features like semi-digital console and external fuel filling.
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid
Price - Rs 74,910 onwards
The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid stands out with its lightweight construction and hybrid assist technology, which enhances acceleration and efficiency. It uses a 125cc Blue Core engine and features Smart Motor Generator (SMG), Bluetooth connectivity and a start-stop system.
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid
Price - Rs 74,300 onwards
The RayZR 125 is Yamaha’s sporty offering in this space, sharing its hybrid system with the Fascino. It combines sharp styling with a 125cc engine, SMG hybrid assist and features like digital console and Bluetooth connectivity.
Hero Destini Prime 125
Price - Rs 71,630
The Hero Destini Prime 125 is the most affordable 125cc scooter in this list, aimed at value-conscious buyers. It retains the 124.6cc engine and i3S technology while offering a simple, no-frills package focused on daily commuting.
Conclusion
The sub-Rs 1 lakh 125cc scooter segment offers a wide variety of choices, catering to different needs – from family-friendly practicality to sporty performance and premium features. Whether you prioritise comfort, fuel efficiency or styling, there’s a scooter here for almost every kind of buyer. As manufacturers continue to add features like Bluetooth connectivity, hybrid assist and improved efficiency technologies, this segment is only set to become more competitive in the coming years.
Latest Cars
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Isuzu New D-Max V-CrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-30
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-10
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- JSW Motors Ties Up With Dassault Systèmes Make To EVs For Indian Market1 min read
- Volkswagen ID.Polo Leaked Ahead Of DebutExpect to make its global debut in May, images of the ID.Polo look to have been leaked online from a closed-door event.1 min read
- Volkswagen Taigun Facelift To Be Unveiled On April 9Four years after the SUV was first launched a major facelift of the Volkswagen Taigun will make its debut next month in India1 min read
- 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Launch TomorrowThe updated Guerrilla 450 is expected to get updates, including new tyres, possible suspension tweaks and new colours.3 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Mar 26, 20262026 Suzuki Burgman Street Teased Ahead Of April 2 LaunchSuzuki has teased the 2026 Burgman Street with a glimpse of its new split headlight setup.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 26, 2026Sony-Honda Afeela Electric Vehicle Series DiscontinuedShortly after announcing the cancellation of its 0 Series EVs for global markets, the plug has been pulled on the Afeela EVs.1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Mar 25, 2026Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: In PicturesDucati’s first-ever motocross motorcycle, the Ducati Desmo450 MX, promises extreme performance and race-focused engineering, and we recently experienced it at BigRock Dirt Park to find out what it’s really like to ride.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 24, 2026Nissan Gravite Review: Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Seven-Seater That’s PracticalNissan has introduced the Gravite as a practical seven-seater that’s affordable, that’s easy to live with, and value for money. But should you buy it?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Mar 23, 2026Ducati Desmo450 MX Review: No Road, Only DirtDucati’s first-ever motocross motorcycle promises extreme performance, advanced technology and race-focused engineering, and we got a chance to experience it at BigRock Dirt Park to see what it’s really like.7 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Mar 21, 20262026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?2026 Renault Duster - new design, new platform, modern tech, and most notably, the segment’s most powerful turbo-petrol engine.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 20, 2026Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Sharper, Smarter, Still The Driver’s SUV?Skoda Kushaq facelift comes with updated design, newer features on the inside, and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox. But does it still stand out as the driver’s SUV in its segment?5 mins read