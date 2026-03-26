125cc Scooters On Sale In India Under Rs 1 Lakh

The 125cc scooter segment in India has evolved into a sweet spot for buyers seeking a balance between performance, fuel efficiency and everyday practicality. Offering more power than 110cc scooters while remaining easy to ride and maintain, these scooters cater to a wide set of users – from daily commuters to family buyers. For this list, we have considered ex-showroom prices only, focusing on models that are priced under Rs 1 lakh. Here’s a comprehensive look at all the options currently available, arranged from highest to lowest price.

Suzuki Burgman Street

Price - Rs 93,676 onwards

A maxi-style scooter focused on comfort, the Suzuki Burgman Street offers a relaxed riding posture and a spacious floorboard. It is powered by a 124cc engine with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) and comes with features like LED headlamp, digital console and Bluetooth connectivity (Ride Connect in select variants).

Honda Activa 125

Price - Rs 89,256 onwards

The most affordable 125cc variant in the Activa 125’s lineup is the Anniversary Edition (price mentioned above). The Activa 125 continues Honda’s family scooter legacy with a refined 124cc PGM-FI engine and silent start system (ACG). It also gets features like an idle stop system, LED headlight, and a digital-analogue console aimed at everyday usability.

Honda Dio 125

Price - Rs 86,733 onwards

A sportier alternative in Honda’s lineup, the Dio 125 combines youthful styling with the same 124cc engine platform. It offers features like smart key (in higher trims), digital display and idle stop system for improved efficiency.

Suzuki Avenis 125

Price - Rs 83,793 onwards

The Avenis is Suzuki’s sporty 125cc scooter, targeting younger riders with sharp styling and connected features. It uses the same 124cc SEP engine and offers Bluetooth-enabled console, LED lighting and agile handling.

TVS Ntorq 125

Price - Rs 81,250 onwards

The TVS Ntorq 125 remains one of the most performance-oriented scooters in the segment, powered by a 124.8cc engine. It stands out with features like SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital console and multiple ride modes (on select variants).

Hero Xoom 125

Price - Rs 81,194 onwards

Hero’s Xoom 125 targets younger buyers with a sporty design and lightweight handling. It features a 124.6cc engine and comes with LED lighting, digital console and modern styling cues aimed at urban riders.

Suzuki Access 125

Price - Rs 78,184 onwards

The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the most popular scooters in India, known for its refined 124cc engine and strong fuel efficiency. It offers practical features like an external fuel filler, Bluetooth connectivity (Ride Connect) and a comfortable riding setup.

TVS Jupiter 125

Price - Rs 77,000 onwards

The TVS Jupiter 125 focuses on practicality and comfort, with segment highlights such as an under-seat fuel tank and a large storage space. It is powered by a 124.8cc engine and offers features such as an LED headlamp and a digital display.

Hero Destini 125

Price - Rs 75,838 onwards

The Hero Destini 125 is positioned as a family-oriented scooter with a focus on comfort and efficiency. It gets a 124.6cc engine, i3S idle stop-start system and features like semi-digital console and external fuel filling.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

Price - Rs 74,910 onwards

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid stands out with its lightweight construction and hybrid assist technology, which enhances acceleration and efficiency. It uses a 125cc Blue Core engine and features Smart Motor Generator (SMG), Bluetooth connectivity and a start-stop system.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Price - Rs 74,300 onwards

The RayZR 125 is Yamaha’s sporty offering in this space, sharing its hybrid system with the Fascino. It combines sharp styling with a 125cc engine, SMG hybrid assist and features like digital console and Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Destini Prime 125

Price - Rs 71,630

The Hero Destini Prime 125 is the most affordable 125cc scooter in this list, aimed at value-conscious buyers. It retains the 124.6cc engine and i3S technology while offering a simple, no-frills package focused on daily commuting.

Conclusion

The sub-Rs 1 lakh 125cc scooter segment offers a wide variety of choices, catering to different needs – from family-friendly practicality to sporty performance and premium features. Whether you prioritise comfort, fuel efficiency or styling, there’s a scooter here for almost every kind of buyer. As manufacturers continue to add features like Bluetooth connectivity, hybrid assist and improved efficiency technologies, this segment is only set to become more competitive in the coming years.