Top 7 Adventure Bikes in India Under Rs 5 Lakh

Adventure motorcycles have steadily moved from being niche, enthusiast-driven machines to a mainstream choice for Indian buyers. With improving road infrastructure, a growing touring culture and rising interest in off-road riding, more riders today are looking for motorcycles that can do it all – commute during the week and head out on long distance or trail rides over the weekend.

Responding to this demand, manufacturers have expanded their adventure lineups across price points, making the segment more accessible than ever before. The sub- Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket has emerged as a sweet spot, offering a wide range of options – from lightweight dual-sport machines to feature-rich mid-capacity tourers. Here’s a comprehensive look at all the adventure motorcycles you can currently buy in India under Rs 5 lakh, and what each brings to the table:

Price range: Rs 1.41 lakh to Rs 1.56 lakh

The XPulse 200 4V is one of the most accessible adventure motorcycles in India and is designed primarily for off-road enthusiasts. It has quietly built a reputation as one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy on a budget. It’s light, simple and genuinely fun on trails, making it a favourite among beginners and seasoned off-road riders alike who want something inexpensive yet highly capable.

It is powered by a 199cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine making 18.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed shifter. The hardware is what really stands out here – long-travel suspension, a 21/18-inch spoke wheel setup, and switchable ABS gives it proper off-road credentials, while features like a Bluetooth-enabled digital console with navigation assist add a layer of everyday usability.

Price: Rs 1.98 lakh

The Suzuki V-Strom SX takes a different approach, leaning more towards road-biased touring rather than hardcore off-roading. It is essentially built for riders who spend most of their time on tarmac but want the comfort and stance of an adventure motorcycle.

Suzuki offers it with a 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is good for 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque. This engine setup comes coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The focus here is on usability – traction control, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth-enabled instrumentation and comfortable ergonomics make it an easy long-distance machine, while off-road excursions are not its primary strength.

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Price range: Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.27 lakh

The Yezdi Adventure brings a more rugged, old-school ADV feel to the segment, with a focus on mechanical simplicity and touring ability. It strikes a strong balance between affordability and capability, offering features that make it suitable for both highway runs and broken terrain.

It is equipped with an Alpha-2 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29.2 bhp of maximum power and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes equipped with long-travel suspension, spoke wheels and multiple ABS modes tailored for road, rain and off-road use. Add to that an adjustable windscreen and a practical riding triangle, and it shapes up as a well-rounded touring companion.

Price: Rs 2.60 lakh

The 250 Adventure serves as KTM’s entry point into the ADV space, carrying the same design and intent as the larger 390 but in a more approachable package. It feels less intimidating, making it a sensible step-up option for riders moving into the segment.

Powering the bike is a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30.57 bhp of maximum power and 25 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed gearbox continues its duty but is now assisted with a bi-directional quick shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch along with the addition of ride-by-wire throttle. While it does not get the full suite of electronics as the 390, it still comes with dual-channel ABS, long-travel suspension and a sturdy chassis, giving it enough capability for touring and intermediate off-road duties.

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Price range: Rs 3.06 lakh to Rs 3.37 lakh

The Himalayan 450 represents a major step forward for Royal Enfield, moving away from the older air-cooled platform to a thoroughly modern liquid-cooled setup. It feels purpose-built for adventure riding, with a clear focus on tackling rough terrain while remaining comfortable over long distances.

Its engine is called the Sherpa 450 (452cc), which is a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine registering 39.47 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed transmission. It also brings in modern touches like ride-by-wire with riding modes, switchable ABS and a TFT display with navigation, while retaining the rugged hardware – including a 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension, ticking all the boxes for a proper ADV.

Price: Rs 3.28 lakh

The 390 Adventure X is the more accessible version of KTM’s flagship ADV with the electronics trimmed down. It is aimed at riders who want the performance and touring ability of the 390 platform without the complexity of electronic aids.

It uses a 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 44 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. While it misses out on features like traction control, it retains core essentials such as dual-channel ABS, a digital display and comfortable ergonomics, making it a solid highway tourer with capable off-roader.

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Price: Rs 3.97 lakh

Sitting at the top of this list, the KTM 390 Adventure is the most performance-focused motorcycle here. It blends strong engine performance with a comprehensive electronics package, making it particularly appealing to riders who want a more aggressive and engaging ride experience.

It comes with the same 399 cc engine as the Adventure X, but it churns out 45.3 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and, on newer models, a quickshifter. Features like traction control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire and a TFT display elevate its touring and safety credentials, while its chassis and suspension setup ensure it remains capable beyond the tarmac as well.

All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.