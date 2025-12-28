The year 2026 promises to be an action-packed year with a whole lot of new motorcycles to be launched in India. From mid-size adventure bikes, entry-level sports bikes, modern classic motorcycles and even Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycles, there seems to be a lot in store in 2026 for every kind of rider looking for a new motorcycle in every kind of budget. Here’s a look at some of the new motorcycles coming in 2026.

BMW F 450 GS

The made-in-India BMW F 450 GS is arguably the most anticipated motorcycle of 2026, at least till now. Built by TVS Motor Company, the F 450 GS is built around a new 420 cc, parallel-twin engine which is tuned to put out 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. With a ready to ride weight of just 178 kg, multiple variants, adjustable suspension in higher-spec variants, as well as centrifugal clutch and quickshifter make it a properly kitted out mid-size adventure motorcycle. BMW Motorrad claims the F 450 GS will have a top speed of 165 kmph and 0-100 kmph acceleration time in 5.9 seconds.

KTM 390 Adventure R

KTM has announced that the new year will begin with the launch of the new KTM 390 Adventure R, the more off-road-focused version of its popular and highly acclaimed 390 Adventure. Boasting of more suspension travel, ground clearance and a taller seat height, the 390 Adventure R will be for riders who appreciate true off-road capability. The R also comes with 21-inch and 18-inch wheel combination, compared to the 21-inch, 17-inch wheel combination of the standard model. Ground clearance is a whopping 272 mm while suspension travel is 230 mm. The 390 Adventure R will go on sale in January 2026.

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Earlier in 2025, Hero MotoCorp launched its new quarter-litre naked, the Hero Xtreme 250R, which has been an impressive product in every way. Now, in 2026, Hero is expected to launch its full-faired version, the Karizma XMR 250. Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the XMR 250 borrows its design cues from the 210 but gets a few added elements, such as a more aggressive fairing with winglets positioned below the LED headlight and large side vents. The new derivative of the Karizma gets switchable ABS modes and height-adjustable clip-ons. Buyers can also expect the 250 to feature an upside-down (USD) fork combined with a rear monoshock that offers six levels of adjustment, while the powertrain is set to be the same 250 cc DOHC unit as the Xtreme 250R. The Karizma XMR 250 will likely have all the qualities to truly deserve the Karizma name for the 21st century, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it!

Kawasaki W230

There’s more action in the sub-350 cc segment, and this time it will be Kawasaki India. Earlier in 2025, Kawasaki announced its new retro-styled roadster, the W230 for Europe. Now, Kawasaki India has already started building up hype around the W230, hinting at the possibility of the new Kawasaki W230 being launched within the first half of 2026. The W230 is based on a 233 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces 17.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 18.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,800 rpm. With a dry weight of just 133 kg and a 745 mm seat height, the W230, at least on the spec sheet, promises to be an easy-to-ride and accessible entry-level modern classic.

KTM RC 160

The KTM 160 Duke is already on sale in India and has received an update with new and more premium features recently, including a full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. But KTM is already working on a full-faired version, called the KTM RC 160 which will be launched very soon, and will take on the most popular rival in the segment, the Yamaha R15. Powered by a 164 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes over 18 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the RC 160 promises to be an entertaining entry-level supersport once it’s launched sometime in mid-2026.

Triumph Tracker 400

The Triumph Tracker 400 has been unveiled for overseas markets, and logically it should make its way to India, expanding the entry-level line-up of Triumph Motorcycles, led by the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X. What is not clear, however, is whether Triumph will launch the Tracker 400 in India, and instead launch the 350 cc version, which Bajaj and Triumph are currently working on, based on the current 400 platform. Bajaj and its partners are looking at downsizing their 400 cc models to 350 cc after the government decided to raise the GST rates for motorcycles with engine displacement of over 350 cc. It’s likely that the Triumph Tracker will only be launched later this year, with a 350 cc engine.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch its first electric motorcycle, under the Flying Flea sub-brand. The Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield’s retro-styled electric roadster, is expected to be the first model to be launched in 2026, sometime around April. The C6 will be positioned as a premium urban EV, and will be followed by the S6, an electric scrambler which is already undergoing testing in India. The C6 will come with a unique cast aluminium frame, girder style front fork, and futuristic EV tech that will offer a long list of features.

Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr

Austria-based Brixton Motorcycles is getting ready to launch its all-new Storr 500, the brand’s mid-size adventure motorcycle in India. The Brixton Crossfire Storr 500 was originally scheduled to be launched at the India Bike Week, but now, the model launch has been pushed to early 2026. Powering the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is a 486 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that puts out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,700 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a seat height of 839 mm, fuel tank capacity of 16 litres and tips the scale at 209 kg. With long travel suspension, cross-spoke tubeless wheels and high ground clearance, the Storr 500 sounds promising, at least on paper. What will be crucial is pricing, given the Brixton brand has limited presence and network strength in India.

BSA Scrambler 650

BSA Motorcycles is getting ready to launch the new Scrambler 650 in India in 2026. Based on the BSA Gold Star 650, the BSA Scrambler 650 gets 19/17-inch wire spoke wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, along with typical scrambler styling like a raised front fender, headlight grille and flat, raised handlebar. The BSA Scrambler 650 will be powered by the same 652 cc, big bore, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine of the Gold Star 650, and is expected to put out similar figures – 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox will also be retained, but there could be changes to the gearing to suit the scrambler personality. Pricing is expected to be around Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Norton Atlas

TVS Motor Company-owned heritage British brand Norton Motorcycles is expected to make its India debut in 2026. Two of Norton’s current range are expected to be launched in India as well, as the brand makes its domestic debut. Initially, the Norton Motorcycles brand is likely to make its debut with premium models, based on the current 961 cc parallel-twin and 1,200 cc V4 platforms. But what will be crucial for the India market is likely to be a 300 cc single-cylinder platform, which will have new single-cylinder Norton models with a modern classic design. This engine is likely to be based on the TVS RTX-D4 platform or with a similar size, suited more for a modern classic model. The RTX-D4 is currently being used in the TVS Apache RTX.