Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200 4V: What Are The Differences?

Hero MotoCorp has finally introduced an upgraded Xpulse model, which perhaps addresses one of the main drawbacks of its predecessor, the engine. Unlike the Xpulse 200 4V's 200cc air/oil-cooled engine, the Xpulse 210 – unveiled at EICMA 2024 – brings a larger, liquid-cooled motor. Despite its underpowered engine, the Xpulse 200’s generous suspension travel and easy handling made it a capable off-roader over the years. Here is the lowdown on all the differences between the new Xpulse 210 and the outgoing Xpulse 200 4V.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled; Gets New TFT Display, Adjustable Suspension

The Xpulse 210 appears to have a more upright stance compared to the 200.

New Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200 4V: Design & Styling

The Xpulse 210 retains much of the Xpulse 200’s familiar design while incorporating a few fresh updates. First up, the 210 introduces new colour schemes and also appears to have a more upright stance compared to the 200. The front mudguard has been redesigned for a sharper, more contemporary look. The round LED headlight, a trademark of the Xpulse line, remains unchanged.



Other subtle design changes include a reshaped tank with a pronounced dip towards the seat, concealing and protecting the new radiator, unlike the 200’s design, which flowed more from tank to seat. The rear end has also been refined, featuring a more compact exhaust setup and a redesigned tail lamp.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Hero Karizma XMR 250 Debuts With Adjustable Clip-Ons, Integrated Winglets

The new Xpulse gets a larger 210cc engine and produces over 5 bhp more than the Xpulse 200.

New Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200 4V: Engine & Performance

The most significant change is the engine. The Xpulse 210 is equipped with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine derived from the Karizma XMR's, delivering over 5 bhp more than the Xpulse 200’s engine, with a peak power of 24 bhp and an increase in torque to 20.7 Nm. The Xpulse 200, on the other hand, utilises an air-cooled engine. In addition, the 210 benefits from a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch, whereas the previous model had a five-speed transmission.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: All-New Hero Xtreme 250R Unveiled



The Xpulse 210 tips the scale at 170 kg, up from 159 kg of the 200's.

New Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200 4V: Suspension & Hardware

In terms of suspension and hardware, the Xpulse 210 features the same long-travel telescopic suspension at the front with an increased 210mm travel and monoshock at the rear, with 205mm travel at the rear. Both models use disc brakes on each end with ABS and multiple modes for adaptable braking. Wheel sizes remain consistent with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear setup. However, the 210’s kerb weight has increased from the 200’s 159 kg to 170 kg.



The Xpulse 210 gets a new 4.2-inch TFT display.

Hero Xpulse 210 vs Xpulse 200: Features

The Xpulse 200 4V has an LCD unit that packs features such as Bluetooth connectivity, ABS modes and navigation. The Xpulse 210 on the other hand introduces a new 4.2-inch TFT display with updated switchgear, offering Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The cluster is all digital and showcases ABS modes and other vital day-to-day ride details.

Expect prices for the new Xpulse 210 to command a premium over the outgoing version.

New Hero Xpulse 210 vs Hero Xpulse 4V: Pricing

The outgoing Xpulse 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the new Xpulse 210 to command a premium of Rs 10,000-20,000 over it.

Hero will offer a rally edition of the new Xpulse 210 later.

New Hero Xpulse 210 Rally Edition

A rally edition of the Xpulse 210 is expected, following in the footsteps of the previous Xpulse 200 Rally variant, and is expected to be launched in the coming months.