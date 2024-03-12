Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024

2023 was a landmark year for motorcycle enthusiasts. The year saw multiple launches in the sub 500 cc segment, with the likes of the Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400, KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Himalayan and so on. And 2024 seems to yet another year, with lip-smacking two-wheeler launches confirmed. Here is a list of top 10 upcoming two-wheelers which have been confirmed for launch in India in 2024. Bear in mind, there will be many more!

Also Read: Top 5 Scrambler Motorcycles To Buy Instead Of ADVs

Ather Rizta

The first on this list is the Ather Rizta, a family-oriented electric scooter from Ather Energy which will be launched on April 6, 2024, at the Ather Community Day. It will go up against the likes of the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1 X. Prices, specifications, and features of the Rizta will be revealed at the Ather Community Day with deliveries of the new scooter likely to begin in June 2024. Expect the Rizta to be competitively priced and slightly low on performance and features, compared to the brand’s 450 line-up, which is performance oriented.

Also Read: Ather Rizta To Be Launched On Ather Community Day 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400

Rajiv Bajaj, the maverick MD at Bajaj Auto, had revealed last year that Bajaj will launch its most powerful Pulsar model in 2024, and we believe that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is ready to hit the showrooms in the next couple of months. The motorcycle is likely to be equipped with a retuned version of the 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine that currently does duty on the Dominar 400, putting out 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Expect the motorcycle to get aggressive streetfighter styling and a decent set of features as well. The pricing could hover around Rs. 2 lakh or Rs. 2.10 lakh, with the Dominar 400 currently being retailed at Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400 To Be Launched Soon

Bajaj CNG Motorcycle

Photo Credit: Zigwheels

The world’s first CNG motorcycle is yet another ambitious project from Bajaj Auto. The motorcycle has been spied testing recently along side the Bajaj Platina 110. It will be commuter workhorse with comfortable seating and the option to switch to petrol once the CNG is depleted. The bike is likely to be launched in the next quarter. While there is no direct competition, once launched, Bajaj’s CNG-powered commuter will rival the TVS Radeon, Honda Shine 100, Hero Splendor Plus and the Bajaj Platina 110.

Also Read: Upcoming Bajaj Auto CNG Motorcycle Spied Testing Again

BMW R 1300 GS

The BMW R 1300 GS is the new flagship ADV from BMW Motorrad and while it is already on sale globally, it is scheduled to hit Indian roads this year. Being the flagship, expect it to be priced higher than the current R 1250 GS. But the R 1300 GS is more powerful than the 1250 and is lighter too. New frame, new cycle parts and a long list of electronic rider aids make the R 1300 GS a good choice if you are looking to buy a full-fledged ADV.

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS: Top Highlights

Ducati DesertX Rally

If the standard Ducati DesertX feels less hardcore, then hold on! Because Ducati India will launch the even more hardcore DesertX Rally, with even better off-road capability, thanks to uprated suspension, and updated electronic rider aids. The ADV gets a whole lot of pizzaz with new colours and graphics and will definitely be a show-stealer, if you decide to get one. The engine and the output stay the same at 937 cc L-twin motor, making 110 bhp and 92 Nm. Expect prices to be at the Rs. 20 lakh mark. It will burn a hole in your pocket for sure.

Also Read: Ducati To Launch 8 New Motorcycles In India In 2024

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

In 2024, it was Harley-Davidson and Triumph that entered the market with premium single-cylinder motorcycles that promise performance at a relatively lower budget and the premium motorcycle ownership experience. This year, it will be Ducati, who will launch the Hypermotard 698 Mono in India, a single cylinder supermoto motorcycle, that debuted last year at EICMA 2023. Its supermotard design is bold and aggressive, with ADV like body and grippy sportbike like tyres. The 698 Mono gets a 659 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with peak power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and max torque output of 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The Superquadro mono is the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine at the moment. Expect the motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh when it is launched here in India.

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut

Hero Xoom 160

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its first ever maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160 in India this year. Unveiled at EICMA 2023, the Xoom 160 gets a gets a 156 cc liquid-cooled engine, which is different from the engine that does duty on the Xtreme 160R 4V. It makes 14 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm, healthy output for a maxi-scooter. The scooter also features Hero’s i3S (idle silent start stop system) along with 14-inch tyres with block pattern tread, keyless ignition, remote seat opening and smart find feature. The design of the scooter loosely resembles Honda’s X-ADV, which is on sale in select European and Asian markets. We expect it to be launched in the first half of 2024.

Also Read: Hero Xoom 160 Maxi-Scooter Makes Global Debut At EICMA 2024

Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to launch the Daytona 660 in India this year as well. In fact, the new supersport is already listed on the India Triumph website. It is the third model to be based on Triumph’s in-line three, 660 cc engine platform after the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660. It makes 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm, which is 17 per cent more power and 9 per cent more torque than the Trident 660. It gets a decent set of features and electronics as well.

Also Read: Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

While the launch may not be confirmed yet, but Suzuki did showcase its middleweight adventure bike, the V-Strom 800 DE at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The V-Strom 800 DE sits between the V-Strom 650 XT and the V-Strom 1050 XT in global markets. The V-Strom 800 DE is based around a new 776 cc, parallel-twin DOHC engine with a 270-degree crank, making 82 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The bike gets a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and a 17-inch spoked wheel at the rear, shod with tube-type tyres. There is comprehensive list of electronics and features on offer too. We expect Suzuki to launch the V-Strom 800 DE in India by June-July 2024.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Upcoming RE Bikes

Photo Credit: Rushlane

Royal Enfield is testing multiple motorcycles from multiple platforms – 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc in India at the moment. There is a new motorcycle on the anvil from each of the platform. The company already launched the Shotgun 650 earlier in 2024 and we expect it to follow up with launch from either its 350 cc or 450 cc future line-up. There’s the Hunter 450 along with the Classic 650 and Scrambler 650 coming up, not to forget, there’s a Roadster based on RE’s Sherpa 450 platform as well. There’s no clear timeline on new Royal Enfield launches but expect RE to have a busy 2024.