Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut

Just days after Ducati showcased its first production single-cylinder engine, the company now revealed the first motorcycle that will make use of the Superquadro Mono, the Hypermotard 698.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

03-Nov-23 12:25 PM IST

Highlights

  • Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono breaks cover
  • First Ducati to get the Superquadro Mono engine
  • Loaded with exotic tech and premium parts

Ducati took the wraps off its first ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years. Say hello to the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, which is powered by the Superquadro Mono, revealed barely days ago. The single-cylinder hooligan motorcycle will be offered in two variants – a base model and a premium RVE model. And we suspect the at Hypermotard 698 Mono will be launched in India by next year. The Hypermotard 698 Mono is looks no different than the Hypermotard 950 range. The supermotard design is bold and aggressive, with ADV like body and grippy sportbike like tyres. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Reveals Its First Road-Going Single-Cylinder Engine In 30 Years

The 698 Mono is a 659 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is one-half of the Superquadro V-Twin that was offered in the Panigale 1299. It gets a desmodromic head, with peak power output of 76.43 bhp at 9,750 rpm and max torque output of 63 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The Superquadro mono is the most powerful production-spec single-cylinder engine at the moment. And of course, it had to be Ducati. Power to the rear wheel is delivered via a 6-speed gearbox with slip assist clutch. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023

The motorcycle gets a steel trellis frame with the engine mounted on it, with cast alloy wheels and Marzocchi suspension to keep weight in check. Helping that are the Aluminium flange discs which are up to 17 per cent lighter than regular discs. There’s a 330 mm unit up front, with a Brembo M4.32 calliper, radial pump, with adjustable lever. At the rear is a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. Up front, the bike gets a 45 mm Aluminium USD with full adjustability. At the rear is a Sachs monoshock, which is fully adjustable as well. The front and rear wheels are shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Confirms Motocross Participation With Desmo-Powered Bikes

In terms of features, the new Ducati single gets a 3.8-inch LCD display with improved black nematic technology, ride-by-wire, Bosch cornering ABS and four riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban and Wet. Electronic rider aids include – traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control. The RVE variant gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard, while it is available as an option on the base variant. The other differences between the two are the colour schemes and black-coloured frame. 

There is an optional track-only Termignoni exhaust, which bumps up the power to 83 bhp and also unlocks the wheelie assist function which helps the rider carry out prolonged wheelies. Other optional add-ons include heated grips, Ducati Multimedia system and an anti-theft system. 

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is priced at $12,995 and the RVE variant is priced at $14,995 in USA, which roughly converts to Rs. 10.82 lakh and Rs. 12.48 lakh respectively, quite a tall asking price for a single-cylinder motorcycle. 

 

