Ducati Global Sales Down 4 Per Cent In First Three Quarters Of 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
31-Oct-23 01:52 PM IST
Highlights
- Ducati sells 47,867 units in first three quarters of 2023
- The Multistrada V4 with all its variants is the best-selling model
- The Ducati Diavel V4 has also done quite well
Ducati, the Italian premium motorcycle giant, revealed its global sales numbers for the first three quarters of 2023. The company sold a total of 47,867 units from January 2023 to September 2023, which is a drop of 4 per cent from 49,858 units sold during the same period last year.
Also Read: Ducati Unveils SuperQuadro Mono, Its New Single-Cylinder Engine
Italy, USA and Germany were the top three markets for Ducati. It sold 8,474 units in Italy, up by 2 per cent, 6,704 units is USA, up by 2 per cent and 5,764 units sold in Germany, with a growth of 1 per cent. In the same period, China – sixth largest market for Ducati – saw a significant decline with 46 per cent fewer deliveries (2,201 motorcycles) compared to the same period in 2022.
"Ducati has never been so strong and appreciated in the world: in the first nine months of the year, we stabilized our results in the main markets thanks to a range of sophisticated and highly technological products. Added to this is the offer of limited, prestigious and unique models such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica, which had incredible success among our enthusiasts", declared Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales.
The best-selling model in the first three quarters of 2023 was the Ducati Multistrada V4, in all its variants, with 8,680 units sold. The sales of Panigale V4 too grew by 22 per cent, compared to 2022.
The Diavel V4 was yet another model that did well, with 2,417 units sold worldwide. Ducati has already premiered a bunch of new products this year, with the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, DesertX Rally and the Multistrada V4 RS. The new Monster 30 Anniversario has already been sold out, with limited and numbered series of 500 units.
Ducati unveiled its upcoming 659 cc single-cylinder engine, dubbed the ‘Superquadro Mono’. Upon its full reveal, the engine will be the most powerful single-cylinder engine ever developed. Commonly known for their iconic motorcycles powered by V-twin or V-4 engine layouts, this will also mark the first time that the Italian manufacturer has developed a single-cylinder engine.
