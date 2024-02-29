Ather Rizta Electric Scooter To Be Launched On April 6

The wait for Ather Energy’s second model line will end in the coming weeks, as the electric vehicle (EV) start-up will launch the Ather Rizta on April 6. Having fleshed out the sporty 450 lineup of electric scooters over the last six years, Ather is finally ready to dive headfirst into the family scooter market with the Rizta, which will take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ola’s S1 Air and X models. Prices, specifications and features of the Rizta will be revealed at the Ather Community Day, which will be held in Bengaluru. Deliveries of the new scooter are likely to begin sometime in June.

Previously caught in test camouflage, the Rizta appears larger compared to the more svelte and compact 450 series e-scooters. Unlike the vertically-stacked headlight found on the 450 models, its front-end features a slimmer, horizontal lighting. Equipped with a telescopic fork, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a front disc brake, the scooter also boasts a wide seat, flat floorboard, protective cover for the final drive, chunky pillion grab rail, integrated footrests, and a horizontal LED tail-light. Additionally, it is expected to offer more underseat storage than the 450’s 22-litre space.

The Rizta will have a large and wide seat.

Like the 450 series, the Rizta will have a mid-drive motor, but potential changes to the frame remain uncertain. Ather might opt for steel over aluminium to reduce costs. They may also consider offering the 7.0-inch ‘DeepView’ LCD, introduced on the 450S, on entry trims to enhance affordability. However, a touchscreen is likely on the higher-spec Rizta models.

Currently, the 450 lineup offers two battery options: a 2.9 kWh pack (in the 450S and 450X) and a 3.7 kWh pack (in the 450X only). The Ather Rizta may come with both battery options, but it remains to be seen if they will introduce an even smaller battery to further reduce the scooter’s price and increase accessibility.