Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400, a long-awaited product from the brand will finally see a launch sometime in the next two months according to the latest reports. Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj mentioned in an interview with a TV channel that the company will launch its “biggest Pulsar yet”, towards the start of FY25, which will likely be sometime between April-May 2024. This report comes after the launch of the updated Pulsar NS200, which now comes with LED headlamp units and a new TFT digital console.

Cosmetically, the Bajaj NS400 is expected to feature a design which is similar to the current NS range, but with a few unique styling elements which may include a redesigned tank, a restyled headlamp, and new colour schemes to give it a sportier appearance. The motorcycle could also get a digital console which may or may not be the same unit from the updated Pulsar NS200.

The new NS200 gets a new LED headlamp unit and a TFT display

For cycle parts, expect the NS400 to feature a USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with braking duties handled by disc brakes on both ends. Wheels are likely to remain the same as the NS models but with chunkier tyre profiles.

In terms of powertrain, speculations suggest that the motorcycle will be equipped with a retuned version of the 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine powering the Dominar 400 that currently puts out 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

We expect Bajaj to price the NS400 below the Dominar 400, the brand’s flagship offering which currently retails at approximately Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence the Bajaj NS400 may have a price tag in the range of in the ballpark of Rs 2-2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable sub-400cc motorcycle in the market.

