2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Prices Announced; Starts At Rs 1.05 Lakh
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on February 28, 2024
Highlights
- The Pulsar NS range get a new LED headlamp.
- Motorcycles now get the same LCD console as the N160 and N150.
- Feature the same set of powertrains and cycle parts.
Bajaj India has revealed the pricing for the updated iterations of its Pulsar NS Series. The highest-displacement model in the range, the Pulsar NS200 will now retail at Rs 1.57 lakh, while the NS160 is priced at Rs 1.46 lakh and the NS125 can be had for about Rs 1.05 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). All motorcycles in the range receive subtle cosmetic updates along with a few additional features over the previous models.
Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
The motorcycles get a new LED headlamp, that replaces the older halogen unit
The most evident change is the new LED headlamp on all the motorcycles, with sporty-looking DRLs and turn indicators. Aside from this, the motorcycles maintain the same design as the previous models. In terms of tech, the bikes now get the LCD digital console that earlier debuted in the N160 and N150. The console is integrated with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation only in the NS200 and NS160 and not in the NS125.
The motorcycles now feature the same LCD console that earlier debuted in the N160 and N150
In terms of cycle parts, the Pulsar NS200 and the NS160 continue to be suspended by upside-down-forks up front and a rear monoshock setup, with braking duties handled by a twin-disc setup, aided by dual-channel ABS. The NS125 also gets the same setup as before which involves a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake.
Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Get New LCD Display; N150 Gets Rear Disc Brake
On the powertrain front, the motorcycles continue to feature the same set of engines. These include a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine (24.16 bhp, 18.74 Nm) in the Pulsar NS200, a 160.03 cc, air-cooled engine (17.03 bhp, 14.6 Nm) in the NS160 and a 124.45 cc air-cooled engine (11.82 bhp, 11 Nm) in the NS125. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 6-speed gearbox while both other models come with a 5-speed unit.
