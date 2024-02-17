2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the refreshed versions of the Pulsar NS200 and NS160. After a brief period since the last update, the brand has introduced these enhancements to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments. Despite these updates, the fundamental design elements, such as the muscular tank and split seat, remain unchanged from previous models.

The most prominent change on the motorcycles is the introduction of new LED headlamp clusters, replacing the previous halogen units. Aside from this, the motorcycles features the same sporty design as before, with its sharp-looking body panels.

Features a new digital instrument dash with Bluetooth connectivity.

Another significant update lies in the tech aspect, with the inclusion of a new digital instrument cluster. Similar to the ones seen in the Pulsar N150 and N160 models, this revamped cluster can be controlled through the updated switchgear on the handlebar. Additionally, the LCD unit offers Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to pair their smartphones and access features such as incoming calls and SMS notifications, as well as turn-by-turn navigation.

In terms of powertrain, the updated Pulsar NS200 will be powered by the same 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the NS160 will continue to be powered by a 160.03 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm. Both of the model's cycle components will remain the same.

Bajaj has yet to announce the prices of these updated models, but considering the additions, a slight price increase is anticipated.