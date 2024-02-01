Login

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Get New LCD Display; N150 Gets Rear Disc Brake

While pricing details haven’t been announced by the brand, expect a bump in price to the tune of Rs 5000 for both motorcycles
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 1, 2024

Story
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 now gets a full-digital LCD unit.
  • The Pulsar N150 now gets a rear disc brake.
  • Both motorcycles get the same set of engines as before.

Bajaj India has updated the Pulsar N150 and N160 for the 2024 model year. The motorcycles now get a full digital LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity in place of the older unit. The N150 which was previously only offered with a front disc brake now gets the same on both ends, while the N160 remains unchanged mechanically.  Aside from this, the motorcycles continue to feature the same design and the same powertrain options. While pricing details haven’t been announced yet, sources in the know have told us to expect a premium of around Rs 5000 for both motorcycles. 

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000

The 2024 N150 and N160 get a new LCD console with Bluetooth connectivity

 

The new digital display aside from displaying data like speed, gear position, and distance travelled, is also capable of showing average fuel economy, and distance to empty. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can now accept on reject calls while riding and also receive mobile notifications.

 

In terms of cycle parts, both motorcycles are suspended by a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends for both motorcycles. While the N150 is only offered in a single-channel ABS variant, the N160 can also be had with dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Review: Feel-Good Features Come At A Cost

 

On the powertrain front, the N150 continues to feature a 150 cc engine (14.29 bhp, 13.5 Nm), and the N160, a 165 cc powertrain (15.7 bhp, 14.65 Nm). Both motorcycles get a 5-speed gearbox.

 

# Bajaj# Bajaj Pulsar N150# Bajaj Pulsar N160# Bajaj Pulsar
