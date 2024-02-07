2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Variant Launched, Priced At Rs. 1.40 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- The Yamaha FZ-X Chrome colour is about Rs 3,500 more expensive
- The headlamp unit and fuel tank get the chrome treatment on the FZ-X
- There are no mechanical changes to the FZ-X Chrome over other colours
India Yamaha Motor introduced a new chrome colour scheme on the 2024 FZ-X motorcycle. Much like more expensive modern classics on sale, the Yamaha FZ-X gets key components finished in chrome and commands a price of Rs. 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha India has also announced that the first 100 customers will get a Casio G-Shock watch with the delivery of this variant of the motorcycle.
Also Read: Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
The new Yamaha FZ-X Chrome variant sits on top of the variant lineup, which starts from Rs 1.36 lakh for the Matte Copper shade, while the Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan colours are priced at Rs. 1.37 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp unit and fuel tank, while the rest of the components remain the same. The metal elements get a brushed aluminium finish, while the bike is painted black in other key areas. The wheels continue to be finished gold, like the other variants.
The Yamaha FZ-X is the brand’s most accessible motorcycle in the 150 cc segment. It draws power from the 149 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine tuned for 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also gets single-channel ABS and Traction Control System (TCS) as standard.
Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Yamaha NMax 155 Unveiled; May Be Launched In India
The hardware setup also includes telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear. The bike uses an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, while you get a host of connectivity features via the Y-Connect mobile app. Other parts include a lower engine guard, a rear mudguard, an LED headlamp and more.
The Yamaha FZ-X takes on the Bajaj Pulsar N150, Honda Unicorn 160, Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and more in the 150 cc commuter motorcycle segment.
