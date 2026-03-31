Cruiser Bikes Under Rs 2 Lakh In India: All Your Options Explained

Cruiser motorcycles continue to hold a strong appeal among Indian buyers, thanks to their relaxed ergonomics, retro styling and effortless touring ability. Whether it’s city commutes or long highway rides, these bikes are designed to offer comfort and character in equal measure.

For this list, we have considered ex-showroom prices only, focusing on cruiser and retro-styled motorcycles priced under Rs 2 lakh. Here’s a comprehensive look at all the options currently available, placed in descending order in terms of price.

Honda CB350

Price - Rs 1.97 lakh onwards

A classic roadster with modern underpinnings, the CB350 is powered by a 348cc air-cooled engine and offers features like Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control), slipper clutch and Bluetooth-enabled console (on select variants).

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Price - Rs 1.96 lakh onwards

Designed for relaxed cruising, the Meteor 350 uses the J-series 349cc engine and features a low seat height, forward-set footpegs and Tripper navigation, making it ideal for long-distance rides.

Jawa 42 Bobber

Price - Rs 1.94 lakh onwards

The Jawa 42 Bobber stands out with its single-seat layout and low-slung stance. It is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine and offers features such as LED lighting and digital instrumentation.

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Honda CB350 H’ness

Price - Rs 1.92 lakh onwards

The Honda H’ness CB350 blends retro styling with modern tech, including traction control, assist and slipper clutch and Bluetooth connectivity, powered by the same 348cc engine as the CB350.

Jawa 42 FJ

Price - Rs 1.84 lakh onwards

A more contemporary take on the Jawa lineup, the 42 FJ combines classic design with modern elements and is powered by a refined liquid-cooled engine, offering improved rideability and comfort.

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Jawa 350

Price - Rs 1.83 lakh onwards

The Jawa 350 retains its retro charm while featuring a 334cc liquid-cooled engine and updated chassis for better stability. It continues to appeal to riders looking for a classic design with modern performance.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Price - Rs 1.83 lakh onwards

One of the most iconic motorcycles in India, the Classic 350 uses the J-series 349cc engine and focuses on comfort, refinement and timeless styling, along with features like dual-channel ABS.

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Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Price - Rs 1.62 lakh onwards

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 continues its legacy with the updated J-series engine, offering improved refinement while maintaining its old-school appeal. It is one of the most recognisable cruisers in the country.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Price - Rs 1.38 lakh onwards

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most urban-focused offering in the bike maker’s lineup. It features a lighter chassis, compact dimensions and the same 349cc engine, making it more accessible for city riding.

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QJ Motor SRC 250

Price - Rs 1.37 lakh

The QJ Motor SRC 250 offers a retro roadster design with a 249cc engine and a simple mechanical setup. It is aimed at riders looking for an affordable entry into the classic motorcycle segment.

TVS Ronin

Price - Rs 1.27 lakh onwards

The TVS Ronin blends cruiser and scrambler elements with a relaxed riding position and modern features like Glide Through Technology (GTT), LED lighting and digital console, powered by a 225cc engine.

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise

Price - Rs 1.26 lakh

A true cruiser in terms of ergonomics, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise features a low seat, forward-set footpegs and a windshield. It is powered by a 220cc engine and is designed for comfortable highway riding.

Kawasaki W175

Price - Rs 1.25 lakh

The Kawasaki W175 brings classic Japanese styling to the segment with a simple air-cooled engine and lightweight construction, focusing on ease of use and retro appeal.

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Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Price - Rs 1.12 lakh

The most affordable cruiser on the list, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 offers relaxed ergonomics and a 160cc engine, making it a practical choice for city commutes with a cruiser feel.

Conclusion

The sub-Rs 2 lakh cruiser motorcycle segment in India offers a diverse mix of options, ranging from entry-level cruisers to more premium retro-styled machines. Buyers can choose based on their priorities – whether it’s classic design, modern features or long-distance comfort.

With strong competition from multiple manufacturers, this segment continues to cater to riders looking for style, comfort and an easy-going riding experience without stretching their budget