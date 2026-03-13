\ABS, or anti-lock braking system, offers a safety net on two-wheelers that could make the difference between staying upright or skidding and having a fall in case of an emergency. But opting for ABS doesn’t always mean shelling out more. Several commuter motorcycles in the commuter segment and priced under 1 lakh or around that mark are now available with single-channel ABS at least. Here’s a look at some of the most affordable bikes with ABS.

Hero Xtreme 125R

Price: Rs. 93,500 (Ex-showroom)

The Hero Xtreme 125R is one of the first commuter bikes to get optional single-channel ABS. It’s also the most affordable bike in India to get ABS, and offers a very good blend of sporty looks, good handling, fuel economy and safety.

TVS Raider 125

Price: Rs. 95,225 (Ex-showroom)

Up next, second position in the most affordable end of the spectrum in the commuter motorcycle range is the TVS Raider 125. The Raider 125 is available in a choice of seven variants, and prices for the single-channel variant begin at Rs. 95,225 (Ex-showroom), but if you want the one with the TFT display and ABS, it’s still an affordable choice at Rs. 97,050 (Ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Price: Rs. 99,072 (Ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 with LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity was introduced with single-channel ABS earlier this year and is priced at Rs. 99,072 (Ex-showroom). The NS125 shares its silhouette with the NS160 and NS200 and is a premium commuter motorcycle with a sporty stance and sharp design language.

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V

Rs. 1,05,649 (Ex-showroom)

The Hero Xtreme 160R with a two-valve head, also makes it to this list. Even though it has a slightly bigger 160 cc engine, the Xtreme 160R 2V comes across as a light, nimble and frugal motorcycle which isn’t heavy on the pocket as well. Compared to the four-valve version, the Xtreme 160R 2V is a significantly more affordable model and deserves a spot in this list.

Bajaj Pulsar 150

Price: Rs. 1,10,194 (Ex-showroom)

Even though it’s dated and somewhat old in the tooth, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is still a preferred choice for many who appreciate its workhorse personality, sporty dynamics and good fuel efficiency. Priced from just over Rs. 1.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Pulsar 150 still offers very good value and gets standard single-channel ABS.

Yamaha FZ Fi

Price: Rs. 1,10,000 (Ex-showroom)

For those who want to get into brand Yamaha, the FZ Fi offers decent performance, a smooth and refined engine and excellent dynamics. The fact that it gets standard single-channel ABS makes the FZ Fi easy to recommend as one of the most affordable motorcycles offered with ABS.

Honda CB125 Hornet

Price: Rs. 1,14,582 (Ex-showroom)

The newest kid on the block, the Honda CB125 Hornet is a premium 125 cc commuter motorcycle with a sporty and aggressive design and quite likeable dynamics and performance. And even though it's still a 125, it's the most expensive model in this list with ABS. Compared to its rivals like the Hero Xtreme 125R and the TVS Raider 125, the CB125 Hornet is a more expensive proposition.