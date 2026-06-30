Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch Video

Tata Motors sprang yet another surprise at the launch of the Sierra EV with footage of a novel crash test involving two trucks. Launch events are often elevated by the announcement of a safety rating awarded by a testing agency, and while there was no such announcement today, Tata shared visuals from a crash test it maintains has far more real-world relevance in the Indian context than any lab-conducted test.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched At Rs 18.79 Lakh

Tata Sierra EV vs two trucks: What is the test?

While most expected to see the Sierra EV being tested in a closed environment – as is the case with a majority of crash tests – in the clip, it accelerates out towards a stationary tipper truck. Just when it appears it's set to ram into the tipper's tail, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) kick in and automatically bring the Sierra EV to a halt, averting a collision. And just when we thought that was it, a smaller cargo truck rear-ends the Sierra EV, driving it face-first into the parked tipper truck's backside.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed

Tata Motors neither disclosed the specifics of the trucks used for the tests, nor the speed at which the cargo truck slammed into the Sierra EV's rear. However, the company said the passenger cell remained intact even after the crash, as did the EV's battery pack. All doors – save for the completely mangled tail-gate – could be opened, and the frontal airbags deployed quickly and protected the crash test dummies as intended.

What's worth noting is the Sierra's impact with the tipper in front of it was greatly cushioned, as the SUV's brakes had engaged just before it was rear-ended.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet

Tata Sierra EV: Safety equipment

As standard, the Sierra EV comes with six airbags (frontal, side and curtain), all-four disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic stability programme and height-adjustable seat belts. Higher variants add front parking sensors, SOS calling and L2 ADAS.

At this point, there's no word on when we can expect a Bharat NCAP rating for the Sierra EV, but seeing how proactive Tata has been with most of its recent launches, it's likely the Sierra EV will also be sent for testing soon.

The Sierra EV is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom).