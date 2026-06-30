Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
- Tata Sierra EV to launch in India today
- Will likely share its battery pack with the Harrier EV
- Stay tuned to this blog as we bring you all the updates straight from its launch
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra EV in the Indian market today. In a build-up to its launch, the carmaker has been dropping teasers for the model, showcasing several key highlights. From the looks of it, the EV derivative of the Sierra appears to be nearly akin to the ICE version despite a few EV-specific treatments.
One of the biggest reveals from Tata's teasers has been the QWD badge, hinting at a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup for the Sierra EV. Similar to the Harrier EV, Tata's Quad Wheel Drive system is expected to be offered on higher variants. The Sierra EV is built on the Acti.ev+ platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV, suggesting that the two SUVs could share a significant portion of their mechanical package.
Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV today. Watch this space to get all the details straight from its launch.
The launch event is expected to begin within the next hour and until then, let's quickly take a look at all that we know so far about the Sierra EV.
One of the key details revealed by Tata's teasers is the availability of QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) on higher variants of the Sierra EV. The dual-motor setup will give the SUV all-wheel-drive capability, making it only the second Tata passenger vehicle to offer the feature.
Visually, Tata has introduced a few changes to separate the electric Sierra from its ICE siblings. The front end features a body-coloured closed-off grille, replacing the standard intake used on the petrol and diesel models.
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