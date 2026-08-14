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Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details

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car&bike Team
Aug 14, 2026, 05:41 PM
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Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Pickup Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details
Key Highlights
  • Scorpio N-based pickup to be unveiled today
  • Production version of the 2023 Pik Up concept
  • Expected to share petrol and diesel engines with the Scorpio N

Mahindra Auto is all set to debut the Scorpio-N-based pickup in India today. The Pickup is essentially the production version of the Global Pik Up concept showcased back in 2023. In a build-up to its unveil, Mahindra has already shown a few details through teasers, and the pickup looks set to carry over quite a bit from the Scorpio N and its concept model.

5:43 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Mahindra will pull the covers off the Scorpio-N-based pickup today. Stay tuned to this space to know all the details firsthand.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Unveil 2
5:59 PM
Aug 14, 2026

The Scorpio-N-based pickup model made its debut as a concept in Mahindra's 2023 Independence Day event.

Mahindra Unveils Global Pik Up Vision Concept
6:16 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Mahindra has already trademarked the Scorpio-X name in India. The trademark was filed in 2024 but has not been used on a production model so far. With the upcoming pickup sharing its platform and several design elements with the Scorpio-N, Scorpio-X could be a suitable name for the new model.

Mahindra Scorpio X
6:35 PM
Aug 14, 2026

From the teaser images, what was visible are headlights that get a rectangular layout with the DRLs positioned in the upper section.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Unveil 2
6:48 PM
Aug 14, 2026

The longer body is more noticeable from the side, with the extended cargo bed giving the pickup a substantial look. Roof rails are also visible from the teaser shared earlier.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Unveil 1
6:57 PM
Aug 14, 2026

The rear gets its own design, with vertical LED tail-lamps featuring C-shaped lighting elements while a large Mahindra lettering sits between the tail-lamps.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Unveil 6
7:04 PM
Aug 14, 2026

As for the interior, the teaser showcased a portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, which is flanked by vertical AC vents. The AC controls are positioned below the screen, and underneath, which is expected to be a wireless charging pad.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Unveil 4
7:13 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Mahindra has not yet revealed the mechanical specifications, but the pickup is expected to share its powertrain options with the Scorpio-N. That means the engine lineup could include the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Unveil 3
7:19 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Here is your first look at the Scorpio-N Pick-Up, though in design sketches.

Whats App Image 2026 08 14 at 7 32 52 PM
Whats App Image 2026 08 14 at 7 34 05 PM
7:26 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Here is your first look at the interior of the pickup.


Whats App Image 2026 08 14 at 7 38 33 PM

7:44 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Mahindra has confirmed that its pickup will be named Scorpio Lifestyler.

Whats App Image 2026 08 14 at 7 47 04 PM

8:28 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Starting price of the new Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler will be under Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). And it will be launched in India as well as globally by April 2027.

Whats App Image 2026 08 14 at 8 28 00 PM

9:00 PM
Aug 14, 2026

Mahindra has not revealed full details of the Lifestyler but has confirmed three derivatives of the model:


Valley Edition - Finished in Artemis Grey

PXL 20260814 144606001 MP jpg


Reef Edition - Finished in Aquareef finish

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler 1

Trail Edition - Finished in Sahara Beige

Mahindra Lifestyler
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