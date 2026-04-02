2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Highlights: Images, Price, Specifications

Suzuki Motorcycle India is set to launch the 2026 Burgman Street in the country later today. The brand has teased the upcoming maxi-style scooter, offering a glimpse of its new split headlamp setup, while keeping other details under wraps.

The launch is scheduled to begin at around 5:30 pm, and we’ll have all the updates, including pricing, images and specifications, as soon as it goes live. Watch this space to know more.

