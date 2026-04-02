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2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Highlights: Images, Price, Specifications

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Apr 02, 2026, 04:49 PM
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2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Launch Highlights: Images, Price, Specifications

Suzuki Motorcycle India is set to launch the 2026 Burgman Street in the country later today. The brand has teased the upcoming maxi-style scooter, offering a glimpse of its new split headlamp setup, while keeping other details under wraps.

The launch is scheduled to begin at around 5:30 pm, and we’ll have all the updates, including pricing, images and specifications, as soon as it goes live. Watch this space to know more.

4:51 PM
Apr 2, 2026

From the teaser image shared earlier, it is clear that the new Burgman Street will ditch the current model's single-piece headlight for a twin-pod arrangement, with brow-like LED daytime running lights.

2026 suzuki burgman street teased 1
5:06 PM
Apr 2, 2026

What we also expect to see is a new colour TFT on top variants, as well as single-channel anti-lock braking (ABS) on the 2026 Burgman Street.

suzuki access 125 colour tft display carandbike
5:53 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Here is your first look at the 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street. New split headlamp setup, new paint schemes, including dual-tone options, appear to be the first set of changes noted.

New Suzuki Burgman Street
5:57 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Take a look at some more colour options:

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street 1
6:03 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Also new for the 2026 model is an updated tyre setup, with a 90/90-12 front and a 100/80-12 rear.

Prl Grace White
6:09 PM
Apr 2, 2026

This is how it looks from the rear. New taillight setup to accommodate the external fuel tank cap.

Overview Banner 02
6:17 PM
Apr 2, 2026

The Burgman Street 125 continues with the same 125cc engine, now producing 8.3 bhp, while torque has been marginally increased to 10.2 Nm, arriving earlier at 5,250 rpm for slightly improved low-end response.

Burgman engine
6:19 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Suzuki has also made small refinements, including a quieter start mechanism using a roller-type one-way clutch, along with a revised exhaust that is said to offer a deeper note.

Burgman engine 2

6:21 PM
Apr 2, 2026

On the feature front, the scooter now gets a keyless ignition system with a remote fob that includes answer-back and anti-loss functions, along with a new 4.2-inch colour TFT display with Suzuki Ride Connect support.

Burgman key

6:22 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Convenience features include Suzuki’s Easy Start system, two front storage compartments, a 2A USB charging port, dual utility hooks, and standard fitment of both centre and side stands, along with a side stand interlock system.

Burgman updates

6:24 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Practicality has been improved with an increase in underseat storage from 21.5 litres to 24.6 litres, which can now accommodate a full-face helmet.

Burgman under seat

6:25 PM
Apr 2, 2026

The scooter also gets a new multi-function switch, integrating controls for the seat opener, fuel lid and steering lock into a single unit.

Burgman switch

6:30 PM
Apr 2, 2026

The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street is offered in two variants: Ride Connect Edition, priced at Rs 1.02 lakh and Ride Connect TFT Edition, priced at Rs 1.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Suzuki Burgman Street 1
New Suzuki Burgman Street 3
6:37 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Take a look at some visuals of the 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street:


Burgman
Burgman 3Burgman 2Burgman 1

6:41 PM
Apr 2, 2026

Head to our launch story to know more - New Suzuki Burgman Street Launched At Rs 1.02 lakh

New Suzuki Burgman Street 1
# Suzuki Motorcycle India# 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street# Burgman Street 125# New Suzuki Burgman Street# New Suzuki Burgman# Live Updates# Blogview# Blogview# Cover Story# Bikes

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