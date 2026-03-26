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2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Teased Ahead Of April 2 Launch

Jafar Rizvi
Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Mar 26, 2026, 03:00 PM
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2026 Suzuki Burgman Street Teased Ahead Of April 2 Launch
Key Highlights
  • New-generation Burgman Street to launch on April 2, 2026
  • Teaser hints at updated headlamp inspired by larger Burgman models
  • Could get updates similar to the latest Access 125, including new features

Suzuki has rolled out a teaser for the upcoming 2026 Burgman Street, ahead of its launch on April 2. The teaser image offers a glimpse of the scooter’s headlamp, strongly suggesting it is the next-generation Burgman Street for the Indian market. The Burgman Street has been on sale since 2018 and continues to be one of Suzuki’s strong-selling scooters in the 125 cc segment.

Also Read: Suzuki Access ABS Launched At Rs. 92,328

2026 suzuki burgman street teased 1

The teaser reveals a redesigned headlamp setup featuring a split layout, marking a departure from the current model. The new design – at least from the looks of it – appears to draw inspiration from larger-capacity Burgman models sold overseas.

While Suzuki has not revealed technical details yet, the new Burgman Street is likely to benefit from updates introduced on the latest Suzuki Access. These include revisions to the 125 cc single-cylinder engine, such as updated camshaft profiles, changes to the fuel injector mounting angle, a redesigned crankcase and improvements to the air intake system.

Also Read: 2025 Suzuki Access Review

Suzuki Access 125 11

The Access also received updates to its transmission, including a new roller-type one-way clutch and revised clutch springs. Similar changes could make their way to the Burgman, alongside model-specific tuning. There is also the possibility of Suzuki introducing a higher-displacement version, such as a Burgman Street 150, given increasing competition in the segment.

suzuki access 125 colour tft display carandbike

The upcoming Burgman Street is expected to see feature upgrades as well. It could borrow the 4.2-inch colour TFT display introduced on the 2025 Access 125, along with additional connectivity features. An ABS-equipped variant of the maxi-style scooter could also be introduced with the update.

The Burgman Street range currently entails three variants, priced between Rs 93,676 and Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Since its launch, the scooter has remained largely unchanged, apart from the introduction of the EX-variant in 2022, which sports larger 12-inch wheels, engine auto start/stop and a silent start system.

# Suzuki Motorcycle India# Suzuki Scooters# 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street# New Suzuki Burgman Street# Suzuki Burgman Street 125# Suzuki Burgman Street# Updated Suzuki Burgman Street# Burgman Street 125# Upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street# Suzuki Scooters in India# Maxi Scooters in India# Maxi scooters# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

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