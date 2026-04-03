New Suzuki Burgman Street: In Pictures

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the new Burgman Street 125 with prices starting at Rs 1.02 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two variants, the new Burgman gets some notable updates over the outgoing model and will be sold alongside the older Burgman Street EX in India for now. Let's take a closer look at the new Burgman Street 125.

Also read: New Suzuki Burgman Street Launched At Rs 1.02 lakh



The new Burgman Street 125 gets a revised design in line with its larger displacement global siblings replete with a new split LED headlamp.

Changes to the design are noticeable on the sides as well with revised side panels that look to lend the scooter a cleaner look.

Suzuki says that it has made changes to the Burgman Street's chassis, which brings with it some packaging benefits.

New LED tail lamp with integrated turn signals shaped in an inverted U; sleek metal grab handle on top.

Exhaust end can has been redesigned; updates to the 124 cc engine see power drop from 8.6 bhp to 8.3 bhp. Torque marginally higher at 10.2 Nm and made at a lower 5,250 rpm.

Front apron storage pocket (left) houses USB charging port.

Scooter has a seat height of 775 mm.

Underseat storage has grown from 21.5 litres to 24.6 litres.

Top variants get a new colour TFT LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.

Fuel fill cap now housed at the rear, nestled between the inverted U-shaped tail lamp. Fuel tank can hold 5.5 litres