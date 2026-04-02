New Suzuki Burgman Street India Launch Today: What To Expect

Suzuki Motorcycle India is about to expand one of its most popular model ranges, with the launch of the new Burgman Street today, on April 2. With the launch slated to begin later this evening, details of the latest member of the Burgman family remain firmly under wraps, but a couple of teasers have provided a peek at a new look for the Burgman Street.

Also Read: New Suzuki Burgman Street Launched At Rs 1.02 lakh

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street: Expected design changes

The new Burgman Street will ditch the current model's single-piece headlight for a twin-pod arrangement, with brow-like LED daytime running lights, and the apron is also expected to be redesigned accordingly.

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street: Engine

It remains to be seen what will power the new Burgman Street. While enthusiasts are hoping to see the Burgman finally receive a bigger, more powerful engine, it is more than likely that Suzuki is upgrading the 125 cc engine that has been the heart of the Burgman for years, much like it did with the Access at the start of 2025.

The 125 cc, single-cylinder unit in the updated Access has revised camshaft profiles, a new fuel injector mounting angle, an updated crankcase design, enhanced air cleaner box capacity and a lower idling speed. Suzuki also added a roller-type one-way clutch, new clutch springs to enable a quieter start and revised transmission settings. All of these changes could make their way to the new Burgman Street.

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street: Features

What we also expect to see is a new digital dash, as well as single-channel anti-lock braking (ABS) on the 2026 Burgman Street. Suzuki could also add an external fuel filler, something that is still notably absent from the outgoing Burgman Street.

2026 Suzuki Burgman Street: Expected prices

If the new Burgman Street continues to be a 125 cc scooter, we expect prices to rise, but not by a substantial margin. The current Burgman Street ranges from Rs 93,676 to Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the new model could be priced between Rs 95,000 and Rs 1.15 lakh.