Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Review: Beating RE to the Punch
- Latitude 440 offers custom Himalayan 440 conversion kits
- Designed for existing Royal Enfield HImalayan 411 owners
- Custom upgrade packages from Delhi-based TNT Motorcycles
Photography: Arvind Salhan
It’s no secret that Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch the new Himalayan 440 in September 2026. It will be based on the Royal Enfield Scram 440, sharing the same basic platform, including the 443 cc, air and oil-cooled single-cylinder, long-stroke engine (LS440), which makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm on the Scram 440. Along with the more refined engine which we have experienced, the Scram 440 also gets a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip and assist clutch which are likely to be introduced in the Himalayan 440.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launch To Celebrate 10 Years of Himalayan
Why Not a Himalayan 440?
This 440 cc engine platform is the only one in Royal Enfield’s stable right now with just one model. So, it makes sense that a Himalayan 440, based on the basic design and frame of the now-discontinued Himalayan 411 joins Royal Enfield’s adventure bike line-up. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is yet to be officially launched and expected to be announced in the first week of September 2026.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review
Delhi-based custom motorcycle shop TNT Motorcycles has already pre-empted what Royal Enfield has been planning for a while now. But the approach is slightly different. TNT is offering conversion kits for existing Himalayan 411 owners to transform their Himalayan 411 bike to 440. With several “upgrade packages” on offer, existing Himalayan 411 owners can give their motorcycles a complete makeover. Question is, is it worth the expense?
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Conversion: Latitude 440 Packages
TNT calls its custom Himalayan 440, the Latitude 440. And there are several packages on offer, from a basic engine and gearbox upgrade to a complete adjustable suspension and exhaust upgrade along with a bigger touring fuel tank. The idea is to offer existing Himalayan 411 owners the flexibility to choose the kind of makeover they want – just an engine upgrade or a complete touring-oriented package intended to transform their motorcycles.
The base package includes upgrading the cylinder kit along with a sixth gear, and the second package offering an option to choose a 21-litre custom aluminium fuel tank. The third package offers tubeless spoke rims from the Himalayan 450 along with bigger brake discs for better stopping performance. However, this is not a simple swap. The conversion includes changing the wheel hubs, axle, as well as brake discs, and considering the work involved, will set you back by Rs. 90,000 all-inclusive.
|Option
|What's Included
|What You Get
|Price (Inclusive of Taxes)
|Package 1
|440 cc kit + sixth gear
|More low-end torque and improved & relaxed cruising speed
|Rs. 45,000
|Package 2
|Custom aluminium fuel tank with 21-litre capacity
|More range, fewer fuel stops between refills
|Rs. 40,000
|Package 3
|Tubeless Spoke Rims from Himalayan 450 + Bigger Brake Discs (also from Himalayan 450)
|Tubeless advantage & better braking performance
|Rs. 90,000
An alternative to the third package is also a tubeless conversion kit which uses the existing rims. Additionally, there’s also the option of fully adjustable suspension, as well as a custom exhaust.
- Tubeless conversion kit (includes existing rims & tubeless tyres) – Rs. 23,600
- YSS Adjustable Suspension (Front & Rear) – Rs. 90,000
- PoweRage Exhaust – Rs. 8,000
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Ride Experience
From the get-go, what’s immediately noticeable is the engine’s refinement. The 440 cc air and oil-cooled unit feels smoother, and the sixth cog offers a more relaxed cruising speed. If you found the 411 straining at triple digit speeds, the 440 mill uses less revs, thanks to the overdrive in the sixth gear, which makes for a more relaxed cruising experience. Overall, the engine’s improved refinement, NVH levels and lower effort at higher speeds makes the 440 cc engine a much better companion for longer rides.
With updated brakes on the test unit of the Latitude 440, the custom Himalayan 440, stopping power feels much better as well. Gone is the slightly rubbery and wooden feel of the Himalayan 411’s braking hardware. The larger discs borrowed from the Himalayan 450 (320 mm up front, instead of 300 mm on the 411, and 270 mm at the rear instead of 240 mm), help improving stopping power.
The YSS fully adjustable suspension on our test bike offers better damping, but I felt it needed some more adjustment to get the desired results, according to my body weight. Availability of YSS suspension is also an issue for customers, and one which the custom shop isn’t publicising a lot, in the Himalayan 440 conversion packages. The PoweRage custom exhaust, also an optional accessory, offers a meatier exhaust note, which is quite nice, and complements the Latitude 440.
However, opting for better brakes, as well as tubeless wheels, is an expensive proposition, and one which even TNT Motorcycles isn’t publicising now. The company is instead offering tubeless conversion kits, which can be done on the existing rims, and costs Rs. 24,000 which includes new tubeless tyres as well.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom Verdict
The Himalayan 440 conversion kit, with several different packages offered at different price points is a unique proposition from TNT that many existing 411 owners will be attracted to. The fact that it comes with a one-year/unlimited kilometres warranty will also give customers peace of mind. The Latitude 440 conversion packages offer a unique opportunity to improve any existing Himalayan 411.
For many newbie adventure riders, the long-stroke 411 engine (LS411) engine offered easy rideability, and excellent low-end torque. This translated to better tractability with minimal throttle input, and a level of performance which is friendly and forgiving. As is the case with the Scram 440, the 443 cc engine offers even better refinement and a higher cruising speed to cover long distances – a minor, but meaningful update and improvement, which will be appreciated by many riders.
The Himalayan 450 with the Sherpa engine has a completely different character – higher revving, liquid-cooled, with more performance in the mid- and higher range, but misses out on low-end tractability which the LS411 (and the LS440) is known for. This is where the Latitude 440 conversion kit offers a unique opportunity to existing Himalayan 411 owners to upgrade and improve their adventure bike.
The problem though isn’t long-term reliability, or support from TNT Motorcycles. The challenge to the Latitude 440 will be from Royal Enfield, which will be launching the Himalayan 440 very soon. And what RE offers in the new 440 in terms of kit and features, will determine whether the Latitude 440 makes sense at all, even for existing 411 owners. After all, even the most accessible conversion package, including the 440 cc kit, sixth gear, and the tubeless conversion kit, will end up costing upwards of Rs. 70,000.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Custom - Latitude 440 Image Gallery:
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