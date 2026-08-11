New Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Variant Teased Ahead Of Aug 15 Debut

Mahindra has released the first promo for its upcoming August 15 event, in which the brand has confirmed the arrival of a new variant of the BE 6, named the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq. We can expect the new model to feature substantial interior changes, while the exterior is likely to retain the design of the standard BE 6.

(Image for representational purpose; third screen from XEV 9S)

In the teaser, the first change that can be clearly noticed is the all-new 12.3 inch triple-screen setup. It is expected to be carried over from the existing Mahindra XEV 9S. The triple-screen setup starts with the instrument cluster, which relays all the important information for the driver, followed by the central infotainment screen and a third screen for the front passenger.

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Moreover, new seat upholstery is also expected, as shown in the teaser. The upholstery appears to have a brown colour shade and is likely to be offered in fabric. Even the halo-like surround bar stemming from the dashboard in the original BE 6 is likely to be deleted from the Sporteq.

On the exterior, there are no visible changes, although the new variant is expected to feature a matte colour scheme instead of the standard glossy finishes. No changes have been confirmed to the variant or battery-pack lineup. However, with the addition of the triple-screen setup, the BE 6 Sporteq is likely to be positioned as the top-of-the-line trim.

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Pricing remains a suspense, with the prices expected to be announced on August 15, 2026. Overall, the BE 6 Sporteq should offer a more refreshed and premium interior compared to the standard BE 6.

Currently, the Mahindra BE 6 is equipped with a rear-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. Depending on the variant, it produces between 228 bhp and 282 bhp, with 380 Nm of torque. It is offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh lithium-ion battery packs, with claimed ranges of 557 km and 683 km, respectively. The BE 6 uses a single-speed automatic transmission.