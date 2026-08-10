TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Now Costs Up To Rs 4,000 More

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its Orbiter electric scooter in India, with both variants now commanding a higher price in most markets. The quantum of the hike differs across states, with the V1 getting an increase of Rs 3,700 and the V2 becoming costlier by as much as Rs 4,000.

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In Delhi, the entry-level TVS Orbiter V1 is now priced at Rs 91,500 (effective ex-showroom), up from Rs 87,800 previously. Customers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will now have to pay Rs 95,500, compared to the earlier price of Rs 91,800. Interestingly, there has been no change in the Orbiter V1's price in Maharashtra, where it continues to be available at Rs 91,800.

The larger-battery Orbiter V2 has also received a price revision. Its price has increased by Rs 3,900 in Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra has witnessed the biggest increase of Rs 4,000. Following the revision, the V2 is priced at Rs 1.06 lakh in Maharashtra, while its effective ex-showroom price in Delhi stands at Rs 1.13 lakh. State-level EV incentives, taxes and other applicable charges can result in differences in the final price (all prices ex-showroom).

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There are no changes to the mechanical package or equipment list as part of this price revision. The Orbiter continues to serve as TVS' more affordable electric scooter offering, targeting buyers looking for a practical urban commuter with a reasonable range and a useful feature list.

TVS offers the Orbiter in two battery configurations. The V1 gets a 1.8kWh battery pack and has a claimed IDC range of 86km. The V2 is equipped with a larger 3.1kWh battery, which gives it a claimed range of 158km on a single charge. Both versions have a claimed top speed of 68kmph and come with Eco and City riding modes.

The latest price revision makes the Orbiter marginally more expensive, although it continues to sit below TVS' more premium electric scooter offerings in the company's EV portfolio.