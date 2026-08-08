Bugatti Destrier Revealed As One-Off Bolide-Based Hypercar With 1,578 Bhp

Bugatti has taken the engineering package from its track-focused Bolide and given it a very different interpretation. Called the Destrier, the one-off is the third car created under Bugatti's Solitaire programme and has been designed around its proportions with a different approach to aerodynamics.

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At just one metre tall, the Destrier is lower than any other Bugatti. It sits on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, which are considerably larger than the 18-inch wheels used on the Bolide. The car is based on the Bolide's carbon-fibre monocoque, but its bodywork has been extensively redesigned.

A Different Take On The Bolide

The most obvious difference between the two cars is the approach to aerodynamics. Where the Bolide is covered in wings, vents and other elements designed to generate downforce, the Destrier has a much cleaner body. The design retains Bugatti's familiar C-line, although it has been reworked for the Destrier. The brightwork curve breaks ahead of the front wheel before continuing towards the wider horseshoe grille.

The front end is relatively restrained, with the grille taking up much of the visual attention. Towards the rear, an integrated wing forms part of the bodywork, while the overall shape is dominated by the low roof and wide rear haunches.

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The cabin sits deep between the front wheels, and the body narrows sharply behind the doors before widening over the rear wheels. Bugatti says the proportions are intended to give the car the stance of a horse ready to move, which also ties into the Destrier name.

Links To Bugatti's Past

Although the Destrier is primarily a design-led project, there is a historical connection behind its engineering. Bugatti points to the Type 57 chassis, which was used as the basis for both the Type 57G and Type 57C "Tank" race cars and the Type 57SC Atlantic.

The race cars went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1937 and 1939, while the Atlantic became one of the marque's most recognised designs.

A laser-engraved plate above the Destrier's windscreen depicts the Type 57G Tank and Type 57SC Atlantic, which showcases the connection between the cars.

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Bespoke Exterior And Interior

The Destrier is finished in a bespoke shade called Sapphire Celeste. The multi-layered blue paint has a sparkling finish and is paired with polished aluminium detailing. The exposed carbon-fibre sections on the front splitter and rear diffuser have also been tinted to match the exterior.

The hammered finish used on components in the engine bay is intended to reference the hand-beaten armour associated with medieval knights.

Inside, the Destrier takes a more luxurious approach than the Bolide's stripped-back racing cabin. The interior combines Ambre Voyageur leather and nubuck with a 3D-knitted textile featuring copper yarn.

The same hammered finish appears on several cabin details, including the door opener, air vents, steering wheel hub and entry plate. There's also a small French flag incorporated into the interior.

The Bolide's 1,578 bhp W16

Despite the different focus, the Destrier retains the Bolide's complete powertrain. That means Bugatti's 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged W16 engine develops 1,578 bhp and 1850 Nm. For reference, the track-only Bolide can go from 0-100 in 2.17 seconds. Moreover, the oil filler cap carries the Destrier emblem along with a "1/1" marking.