Fastest Cars in the World 2026
- Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut leads the pack with a claimed top speed of 531 kmph.
- Bugatti's Chiron Super Sport remains the first production car to break the 300 mph (450kmph) barrier.
- Electric hypercars like the Rimac Nevera R are redefining performance benchmarks beyond traditional combustion engines.
There was a time when 300 kmph felt impossible. Then came the supercars. Then came the hypercars. And now, we live in an era where manufacturers are fighting for bragging rights beyond 450 kmph. The pursuit of speed has always been automotive engineering's version of the space race. Every extra kilometre per hour demands more power, better aerodynamics, stronger tyres, and an unreasonable amount of money. And as a result, we have now cars that can push the boundaries of physics while making most sports cars feel utterly slow.
Here are the fastest cars in the world in 2026, ranked by their claimed or officially recorded top speeds.
1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
Claimed Top Speed: 531 kmph (330 mph)
The Jesko Absolut is the car that currently sits at the top of the food chain. Built by a young Swedish hypercar maker, Koenigsegg, the Absolut is unlike the track-focused Jesko Attack. The Absolut features a cleaner aerodynamic package with reduced drag and a longer body. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 producing up to 1,600bhp. It’s claimed to be capable of crossing 530 kmph, although an official top-speed run is yet to happen. Until somebody proves otherwise, this is the fastest production car ever conceived on paper.
2. SSC Tuatara
Recorded Top Speed: 474.8 kmph (295 mph)
The story of the SSC Tuatara has been anything but straightforward. After a controversial speed run in 2020, American manufacturer SSC North America returned with verified tests that confirmed a top speed of 474.8 kmph. Powered by a 5.9-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 1,750bhp, the Tuatara remains one of the quickest production cars ever built. Its slippery aerodynamic profile helps it cut through the air with remarkable efficiency.
Even years after its record attempts, the Tuatara remains firmly in the world's fastest-car conversation.
3. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
Recorded Top Speed: 490.5 kmph (304.7 mph)
This is the car that first broke the mythical ‘300mph’ barrier. In 2019, Bugatti introduced the Chiron Super Sport 300+, and it achieved 490.5 kmph during a high-speed run in Germany. The quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine powering it develops 1,578bhp and delivers acceleration that feels closer to aviation than motoring. While customer cars are electronically limited to lower speeds, the record run cemented Bugatti's place in automotive history, as the Veyron before it did.
4. Hennessey Venom F5
Claimed Top Speed: 500+ kmph (311+ mph)
Everything about the Venom F5 sounds excessive. Its twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8 produces 1,817bhp. It weighs less than many family sedans. And according to Texas-based manufacturer Hennessey Special Vehicles, it is capable of crossing the 500 kmph mark. They continue testing the Venom F5 in pursuit of an official speed record. But regardless of whether or not that record arrives, the F5 has already become one of the most extreme road cars ever built.
5. Rimac Nevera R
Top Speed: 412 kmph
Electric cars used to be dismissed as soulless appliances with more hassle than actual enjoyment. Then comes along the Nevera, built by Croatian company Rimac Automobili. No one expected something like the Nevera coming out from Croatia, but the Nevera R combines four electric motors to produce over 2,000 hp. The result is acceleration so violent that it can leave experienced drivers speechless (ask Mr Hammond). The standard Nevera already rewrote performance benchmarks. The newer Nevera R takes things further with improved aerodynamics, reduced weight, and even sharper responses.
6. Bugatti Tourbillon
Estimated Top Speed: 445+ kmph
Replacing the Chiron was never going to be easy. Yet the new Bugatti Tourbillon somehow manages to feel even more ambitious. Instead of relying solely on turbochargers, Bugatti partnered with Cosworth to create a naturally aspirated 8.3-litre V16 engine paired with electric motors. Combined output stands at approximately 1,800bhp. The official top-speed figure is still evolving, but expectations place it well beyond 440 kmph. More importantly, it proves that big displacement naturally aspirated engines still have a place in the hypercar world.
7. Koenigsegg Regera
Top Speed: 410 kmph
The Regera is one of the strangest hypercars ever created. Instead of using a conventional multi-speed transmission, Koenigsegg developed a unique direct-drive system that combines electric power and the muscle of a V8. The result is relentless acceleration without any traditional gear shifts. Producing over 1,500 bhp, the Regera can comfortably cross 400 kmph while delivering one of the most unusual driving experiences in the hypercar segment.
8. Aston Martin Valkyrie
Top Speed: 402 kmph
The Valkyrie looks less like a car and more like a Le Mans prototype with that you can drive on the road with actual number plates. Developed by Aston Martin alongside legendary engineer Adrian Newey from Formula 1, the Valkyrie focuses heavily on aerodynamics and lightweight construction. Its naturally aspirated V12 revs beyond 11,000 rpm and produces one of the most dramatic soundtracks in modern motoring. Top speed is impressive, but the real story lies in its’s race-car-like character.
9. McLaren Speedtail
Top Speed: 403 kmph
First McLaren in the list and it is one of the most elegant one. The Speedtail features a central driving position inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 and a streamlined body designed to minimise drag. Its hybrid powertrain produces over 1,000 bhp, helping it become the fastest road-going McLaren ever built. It may be less aggressive than many hypercars on this list, but no less extraordinary.
10. Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
Top Speed: 320 kmph
The slowest car on this list would still embarrass almost everything else on the road. The SF90 XX Stradale combines hybrid technology, racing know-how from the Prancing Horse’s F1 outing, and nearly 1,030bhp into a package that delivers explosive performance. While outright top speed is lower than the hypercar monsters mentioned above, its acceleration, handling, and track capability make it one of the most complete performance cars money can buy. And because it wears a Ferrari badge, it comes with an emotional appeal that numbers alone cannot explain.
Fastest Cars in the World 2026
|Car
|Top Speed
|Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut
|531 kmph (claimed)
|Hennessey Venom F5
|500+ kmph (claimed)
|Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
|490.5 kmph
|SSC Tuatara
|474.8 kmph
|Bugatti Tourbillon
|445+ kmph (estimated)
|Rimac Nevera R
|412 kmph
|Koenigsegg Regera
|410 kmph
|McLaren Speedtail
|403 kmph
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|402 kmph
|Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
|320 kmph
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