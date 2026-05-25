End-of-Life Vehicle Rules In India: What Happens To Old Diesel And Petrol Cars?

India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) are all working in unison to flag and remove older vehicles under the recent ELV rule. While keeping a well-maintained car for 20 years used to be a badge of honour, the current regulatory environment makes it extremely difficult, and in some cities, legally impossible.

The Age Limit: Delhi NCR vs The Rest of India

One big confusion among car owners right now is the difference between the national scrappage policy and the specific rules for the National Capital Region (Delhi NCR). Let us clear that up first.

For Delhi NCR:

If you live in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, or the surrounding NCR areas, the rules state that under the NGT and Supreme Court orders, diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years are completely banned. The situation applies even if your car is mechanically perfect and has a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

As of early 2026, the Delhi Transport Department has begun to flag these vehicles actively. Older BS-III and below cars are getting impounded and sent directly to the scrap yard, even if they are just parked outside your house. Furthermore, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at petrol pumps in Delhi actively flag ELVs, meaning these overage cars are not given fuel at all.

For the Rest of India:

Outside the NCR, the MoRTH National Vehicle Scrappage Policy checks a vehicle's status based on fitness, not just age. For private vehicles, the age limit is 20 years, while commercial transport vehicles have a 15-year limit.

But after your private car clocks in 20 years, you cannot just renew the registration with a renewed fee payment. You must take the car to a certified Automated Testing Station (ATS) first.

The Fitness Test and the 180-Day Rule

When you take your 20-year-old car for its mandatory fitness test, the ATS will check emission levels, brake efficiency, headlamp alignment, steering free play, and structural integrity.

If your car passes, you get a green signal to keep driving for another five years. If it fails, you are allowed to repair the issues and apply for a retest. But if it fails the retest, your car is officially labelled an End-of-Life Vehicle. The VAHAN portal will flag it, meaning you can no longer legally drive or transfer the car.

Because of the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules rolled out in 2025, vehicle owners now have exactly 180 days from the day a vehicle becomes an ELV to deposit it at a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) or a designated collection centre.

What Actually Happens at the Scrap Yard?

The days of handing your car over to a local mechanic for cash are over. Doing so leaves you legally vulnerable if the car's engine or chassis is used in a crime, as the registration remains in your name.

Today, you must use an RVSF. When you surrender your car, the facility scientifically drains the hazardous fluids like engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid. The battery and tyres are sent for separate recycling. The core metal body is then crushed and baled. Under the new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, car manufacturers are now legally required to buy back these recycling certificates to meet their own steel recovery targets.

Once the RVSF destroys the chassis number, your car is permanently deregistered from the VAHAN database.

Financial Recovery: Getting Value from Your Scrapped Car

The government has also structured the policy to ensure you get some financial relief when buying your next vehicle. When you scrap your vehicle at an RVSF, you receive a Certificate of Deposit (CD). This certificate is incredibly valuable. Here is what it gets you:

Scrap Value: The facility pays you the scrap value of the metal, which is usually around 4% and 6% of the ex-showroom price of a similar new vehicle. A standard small hatchback could demand somewhere from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000, while larger SUVs will return a lot more.

The facility pays you the scrap value of the metal, which is usually around 4% and 6% of the ex-showroom price of a similar new vehicle. A standard small hatchback could demand somewhere from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000, while larger SUVs will return a lot more. Road Tax Rebate: State governments offer a road tax concession of up to 25% on your new private vehicle purchase when you present the CD. For a new car with a high ex-showroom price, this 25% discount on the road tax means massive savings.

State governments offer a road tax concession of up to 25% on your new private vehicle purchase when you present the CD. For a new car with a high ex-showroom price, this 25% discount on the road tax means massive savings. Registration Fee Waiver: The registration fee for your new car is completely waived.

The registration fee for your new car is completely waived. Manufacturer Discounts: Many car manufacturers will give you an additional upfront discount on a new car against a valid CD.

Keep in mind that the Certificate of Deposit is valid for two years and can be transferred to a family member once.

Can You Save Your Car by Moving It?

If you live in Delhi NCR and own a 10-year-old diesel SUV that's still in great shape, you might wonder if you can sell it elsewhere. Yes, you can, but it requires a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your local RTO. You must secure this NOC and physically move the car out of the NCR before the 10-year deadline expires.

But selling an older car in a different state has also become harder as buyers are increasingly wary of the tightening fitness rules. An older BS-IV diesel car does not command the resale value it used to. For many owners, calculating the hassle of an inter-state transfer against the guaranteed benefits of the Certificate of Deposit makes scrapping the more logical choice.

The reality of 2026 is that the automotive market has moved firmly towards cleaner emissions and strict compliance. Letting go of a reliable older car is difficult, but understanding the ELV rules means you stay on the right side of the law while maximising your financial returns.