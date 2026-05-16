Ex-Showroom Price vs On-Road Price in India: What You Actually Pay for Your Car or Bike

Most buyers first notice this difference when they visit the dealership expecting one price and receive a final quotation that is significantly higher. That jump usually comes from registration costs, insurance, road tax, and dealership-level charges that are never included in the advertised ex-showroom figure.



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What Exactly Is Ex-Showroom Price?





The ex-showroom price is essentially the base price of the vehicle before it becomes road-legal. It includes the manufacturing cost, GST, and dealer margin, but excludes the costs required to register and legally drive the vehicle on Indian roads.



That means the ex-showroom price does not include registration charges, road tax, insurance, or optional dealership add-ons. This is also why manufacturers and automotive websites usually advertise “starting ex-showroom price” rather than the final payable amount.



What Is Included in the On-Road Price?



The on-road price is the final amount you pay to take delivery of the vehicle after registration and insurance formalities are completed. It includes almost every compulsory charge associated with ownership.

Component Included in Ex-Showroom? Included in On-Road? Vehicle Cost + GST Yes Yes RTO Registration No Yes Road Tax No Yes Insurance No Yes Fastag No Yes, in some states Handling Charges No Usually Yes Accessories (Optional) No Sometimes Extended Warranty (Optional) No Sometimes

The biggest jump usually comes from road tax and registration costs, especially in states with higher RTO charges.



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Why On-Road Prices Vary Between States



One of the biggest reasons buyers get confused is because the same vehicle can have noticeably different on-road prices depending on the state. A car with an ex-showroom price of Rs. 10 lakh may cost around Rs. 11.2 lakh on-road in one state and close to Rs. 12 lakh in another.

This happens because every state follows a different road tax structure. Some calculate tax based on vehicle value, while others also consider engine size, fuel type, vehicle weight, or overall dimensions. Electric vehicles also receive different tax benefits depending on the state government. States like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi often show major differences in final registration costs even for the exact same model.



The Insurance Factor Buyers Often Ignore



Insurance is another major reason why the on-road price increases sharply compared to the ex-showroom figure. New vehicle insurance usually includes third-party cover, own-damage cover, and compulsory personal accident protection.

For cars, a comprehensive insurance alone can add anywhere between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 80,000, depending on the segment, city, and coverage selected. Premium SUVs and luxury vehicles naturally attract much higher premiums because repair and replacement costs are significantly higher as well.



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A Real-World Example



Let’s take a typical mid-size SUV with an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 15 lakh.

Cost Component Approximate Amount Ex-Showroom Price Rs. 15,00,000 RTO + Road Tax Rs. 1,50,000 Insurance Rs. 55,000 Fastag + Registration Fees Rs. 8,000 Basic Accessories Rs. 20,000 Final On-Road Price Around Rs. 17.3 lakh

This is just an example and exactly the type of situation that makes many buyers underestimate the actual budget required before visiting the dealership.

Also read: 5 Most Affordable Diesel Cars Under Rs. 10 Lakh In 2026



Bike Buyers Face the Same Situation Too







The same pricing structure applies to motorcycles and scooters as well. A bike advertised at Rs. 1 lakh ex-showroom may eventually cost around Rs. 1.15 lakh to Rs. 1.25 lakh on-road once registration, insurance, and mandatory charges are included. In premium motorcycles above 300 cc, the difference becomes even larger because insurance premiums, registration taxes, and accessory costs rise considerably.



Dealership Add-Ons: What Is Optional and What Is Not?



Many dealerships also include additional packages in the final quotation. Registration charges, insurance, and Fastag fees are usually mandatory, but several other items may still be optional. Accessories, extended warranty packages, ceramic coating, anti-rust treatment, RSA packages, and annual maintenance plans are often added separately. Some dealerships bundle these into the quotation without clearly explaining which costs can be declined. That is why buyers should always ask for a complete cost breakup instead of focusing only on the final amount.



Why Loan Amounts Also Change



Vehicle financing is usually calculated using the on-road price rather than just the ex-showroom value. As a result, higher insurance costs, road tax, and dealership packages can increase both EMI amounts and down payment requirements. For many buyers, the actual affordability of a car or bike becomes clear only after the full on-road quotation is prepared.



So, Which Price Should You Actually Focus On?



The ex-showroom price is useful for comparing vehicles broadly across segments, but the on-road price is the number that truly determines ownership cost.

In India, the gap between the two can become substantial, especially for premium vehicles and states with aggressive road taxation. That is why buyers should always evaluate vehicles using realistic on-road pricing instead of relying only on the advertised ex-showroom figure.