Owning A BS6 Diesel Car: How To Maintain And How to Avoid DPF Issues
- In BS6 era diesel cars are cleaner, more advance but also more complex
- BS6 diesel car owners need to know about DPF, exhaust after treatment & AdBlue
- If DPF unit is blocked cleaning it or replacing it will be a costly affair
Diesel vehicles in India are going through a different phase right now, compared to even 5 or 6 years ago. In this BS6 era, diesel cars run cleaner, they are more technologically advanced, and at the same time are more complex than ever. As a result, modern diesel vehicles now include several emission-control technologies. Technologies such as Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF), advanced exhaust after-treatment systems, and, in some cases, AdBlue or Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) injection.
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In short, while the basic diesel engine architecture has not changed drastically, the systems surrounding it have become far more sophisticated. And this adds several extra steps of maintenance, compared to a petrol vehicle.
What’s DPF?
Now, one of the most important components in a modern BS6 diesel vehicle is the Diesel Particulate Filter, or DPF – and its job is quite simple. The DPF captures soot particles produced during the combustion of diesel before they exit from the exhaust system.
Now, over time, these particles accumulate in the filter, and to prevent the filter from clogging, the vehicle periodically performs a process known as regeneration. It’s simple – the exhaust heats up and burns the soot particle away, thus requiring next to no intervention from you. It happens automatically. However, the problem arises when certain driving patterns interfere with this process.
When & Why DPF Issues Occur?
For the regeneration process of the DPF to occur, the exhaust needs to reach a certain temperature. This is only possible when you drive long distances or continuously at steady speeds. And this is difficult to achieve if most of your driving is within the city, in heavy traffic.
When a diesel car is used for short trips within the city and in heavy traffic, the exhaust system may never reach the required temperature. Once the filter starts clogging, over time, it leads to problems such as reduced engine performance and low fuel economy.
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How to Avoid DPF Problems?
If your regular driving doesn’t involve long-distance commuting or highway drives, then there are certain measures you can take to avoid DPF issues.
1. Hit the highway!
Take your car for a highway run. If you want the exhaust to heat up, it’s important to maintain an engine speed of 1,500 to 2,500 rpm – sometimes up to 3,000 rpm – at steady speeds. If you can do it 2 or 3 times a week, then a 20- to 30-minute drive should be enough. If not, at least do it once a week and drive for about 45 minutes to an hour.
2. Avoid Multiple Short Trips
Avoid taking multiple short trips in your diesel car. Such driving doesn’t allow the engine or the exhaust to heat up properly and could accelerate soot accumulation. Whenever possible, combining multiple short errands into one longer drive can help the engine and exhaust system operate more efficiently.
3. Warning Signs!
Modern diesel cars are equipped with a host of sensors that keep a check on these issues. You must pay attention to them. If the DPF warning light turns on, take the car out on the highway for a steady drive at moderate speeds. This will allow the system to regenerate and clear the warning.
If the buildup becomes severe, the filter may need professional cleaning, which could cost around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000, depending on your vehicle. And if the part needs to be replaced altogether, then that will cost upwards of Rs. 1 lakh.
4. Good Quality Fuel and AdBlue
Modern diesel engines are far more sensitive to fuel quality than older ones, so using clean diesel from reliable fuel stations is important to ensure proper combustion and reduce excess soot buildup in the DPF and other emission components. In addition, some diesel vehicles also use AdBlue (Diesel Exhaust Fluid) to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.
This fluid is stored in a separate tank and needs to be topped up periodically, usually during scheduled service intervals, to ensure the emission control system continues to function properly.
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