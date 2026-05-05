Mahindra To Launch 16 New SUVs By 2031
- ICE SUV portfolio to get 9 new nameplates, 1 facelift
- 6 New EVs to be launched in next 5 years
- Plans production capacity expansion by up to 17,500 units per month by March 2028
Mahindra’s SUV lineup is set to undergo an extensive overhaul over the next 5 years, with the company confirming the launch of as many as 16 new SUVs spread across its internal combustion and all-electric portfolios. The company, which had previously announced a 16-model onslaught across ICE and EV segments back in 2024, with 9 launched as of March 2026, is now lining up an additional 9 new SUVs for the Indian market.
Also read: Mahindra ATV Revealed; It’s A Thar Roxx Ready For Armed Forces
9 New ICE SUV Nameplates, 1 Lifecycle Update Confirmed
Image Credit: Rushlane
Mahindra is still investing big in internal combustion going forward. Nine of the 10 launches in its ICE portfolio are set to arrive under new nameplates, with only 1 model set to receive a mid-cycle enhancement (read facelift). Just last year, Mahindra unveiled its new generation NU_IQ platform with four concepts on display. The new platform supported both internal combustion and all-electric, with Mahindra earlier this year confirming that the first SUV on the new platform would arrive in calendar year 2027, with the second to follow after the new Nagpur plant becomes operational in calendar year 2028. So far, Mahindra has confirmed that at least two of the concepts will go into production, with the Vision X-based SUV set to be the second.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh
Speculation still remains ripe on what the remainder of the new nameplates could be. Given past instances, Mahindra could look to rebrand one of its existing models under a new nameplate similar to what it did with the XUV 700 and XUV 7XO while others could be all-new models based on the upcoming NU_IQ platform or any other surprises Mahindra has in store for August 15 this year.
EV Portfolio To Be Bolstered With 6 New SUVs By 2031
Mahindra’s XEV 9e, XEV 9S, and BE 6 have helped drive Mahindra’s growth in the EV passenger vehicle market, with over 50,000 units sold in the last fiscal year. Now, Mahindra has said that we could expect this lineup to increase by another six models, which could include siblings to the XEV and BE ranges based on the INGLO platform, as well as EVs based on the new NU_IQ architecture that debuted last year.
Also read: Mahindra Electric SUVs Sales Cross 50,000 Mark
Also read: Next Mahindra Electric SUV Launch Confirmed For 2027
However, given that Mahindra has previously considered some of the special editions of its EVs as a new launch, we could also be looking at a unique special edition - similar to the BE6 Formula E Edition, based on a model from its existing portfolio. As for 2026, we are unlikely to see any new BEV from Mahindra, with the company having previously confirmed that its next EV would only arrive in 2027.
Will Expand Production Capacity By Up To 17,500 Units By End-FY2027
Mahindra has also announced some revisions for its proposed plant capacity expansions to make room for new models going forward. The company has said that it plans to free up production capacity for an additional 17,500 units per month by the end of FY2027.
Also read: Mahindra Eyes Increasing Production Capacity Of ICE & Electric SUVs By Up To 7,000 Units Per Month By Q2 FY2027
The most immediate of these is expected to happen within the first half of the new fiscal year - a proposed bump up of ICE production capacity by 3,500 units a month, taking ICE production capacity from 56,500 units to 60,000 units a month. This is set to be further increased by an additional 10,000 units per month, though these will focus solely on upcoming models.
On the EV side, Mahindra says that its 8,000-unit existing production capacity looks unlikely to change for its existing model line-up, with additional room for up to 4,000 units a month to be prepared by the end of FY2027 for all-new models due to arrive in FY2028.
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