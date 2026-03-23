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Mahindra, HPCL Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Pan-India

Carandbike Team
Carandbike Team
1 min read
Mar 23, 2026, 03:23 PM
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Mahindra, HPCL Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Pan-India
Key Highlights
  • Mahindra to setup 180 kW chargers at HPCL petrol stations
  • HPCL late last year tied up with VinFast for EV charging infrastructure growth
  • Mahindra inaugurated first Charge_iN charging stations in late 2025

Mahindra has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to expand its fast charging network across the country. Under the partnership, Mahindra will expand its Charge_iN fast charging network with the establishment of charging points at HPCL outlets across the country.

Also read: Mahindra Offers Buyback Option For First Batch Of BE 6 Batman Edition Buyers

HPCL currently operates over 24,400 fuel stations across the country as well as over 5,400 EV charging stations under its in-house e-Charge brand.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: Company Addresses Concerns Over Exclusivity; Confirms 999 More Units For 2026

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Both companies say that the partnership will aid in accelerating the transition towards electric vehicles. The chargers installed under the partnership will offer peak charging of up to 180 kW - in line with existing Charge_iN charging stations established by Mahindra. The carmaker had inaugurated its Charge_iN fast charging stations late last year with plans to install 1,000 charging points across India by 2027.

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 Lakh

The partnership becomes the latest collaboration between a carmaker and one of the country’s large petroleum corporations. HPCL had, late last year, entered a partnership with VinFast’s charging subsidiary V-Green for EV charger infrastructure growth.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Charge-iN# Charge_iN by Mahindra# Mahindra EV Charging# HPCL# HPCL ( Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd )# Cars# Electric Mobility

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