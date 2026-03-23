Mahindra, HPCL Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Pan-India

Mahindra has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to expand its fast charging network across the country. Under the partnership, Mahindra will expand its Charge_iN fast charging network with the establishment of charging points at HPCL outlets across the country.



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HPCL currently operates over 24,400 fuel stations across the country as well as over 5,400 EV charging stations under its in-house e-Charge brand.



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Charge_iN by Mahindra is expanding India’s ultrafast EV charging network with HPCL - bringing 180 kW dual‑gun chargers to fuel stations across the country.@HPCL pic.twitter.com/lTzFVB8Cdp — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) March 23, 2026 undefined undefined

Both companies say that the partnership will aid in accelerating the transition towards electric vehicles. The chargers installed under the partnership will offer peak charging of up to 180 kW - in line with existing Charge_iN charging stations established by Mahindra. The carmaker had inaugurated its Charge_iN fast charging stations late last year with plans to install 1,000 charging points across India by 2027.



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The partnership becomes the latest collaboration between a carmaker and one of the country’s large petroleum corporations. HPCL had, late last year, entered a partnership with VinFast’s charging subsidiary V-Green for EV charger infrastructure growth.