Mahindra XEV 9S Unseats MG Windsor As India’s Best Selling EV In Feb 2026
- 3,539 units of the XEV 9S sold in Feb 2026
- Windsor EV in second at 2,599 units
- February was the first full month on deliveries for the XEV 9S
In its first full month of deliveries in February 2026, the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV replaced the MG Windsor as the best-selling EV in India. Over 3,500 units of the XEV 9S were sold last month - almost 1,000 units more than the Windsor. Total sales of the 9S amounted to 3,539 units, with the Windsor selling 2,599 units.
Also read: Mahindra, HPCL Partner To Expand EV Charging Network Pan-India
The Nexon EV - one of Tata’s longest-selling EVs in the market - was a close third with 2,410 units sold, while the 9S’ sibling, the XEV 9e, was in fourth with 1,889 units sold. The Tata Harrier EV rounded out the top five with 1,738 units sold.
Also read: Batman Returns: Mahindra To Reopen Bookings For BE 6 Batman Edition
Based on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, the XEV 9S is the company’s third Born Electric SUV, following the BE 6 and the XEV 9e coupe-SUV. Essentially, the three-row SUV derivative of the 9e, the 9S, made its India debut late last year, though deliveries of the SUV only started in late January 2026. February marked the first full month of deliveries of the SUV.
Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched At Rs 29.35 Lakh
While sharing the same platform and similar design elements as the 9e, the 9S features a profile more in line with the XUV 7XO. There are some changes under the skin, too, over its coupe-SUV counterpart, such as a third 70kWh battery option aside from the 59 kWh and 79 kWh units shared with the 9e.
Also read: Mahindra XEV 9S Gains A New Custom Drive Mode
Also Read: Next Mahindra Electric SUV Launch Confirmed For 2027
Rear wheel drive is standard with output ranging between 228 bhp and 282 bhp, depending on the battery pack offered. Peak torque is rated at 380 Nm across all battery options.
Source: AutoPunditz
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