Mahindra To Ramp Up XEV 9S Production In Next 4-5 Months

Mahindra will look to scale production of the XEV 9S in the coming months in a bid to meet demand. Mahindra’s third-born electric SUV on the Inglo platform, the 9S was launched in India in late 2025 with deliveries starting in early 2026. The SUV has seen strong demand in the ensuing months, with Mahindra saying it received 7,400 orders for the SUV in Q4 FY2026. The company has, however, admitted that it needs to address capacity constraints in order to ramp up the EV’s production.



Also read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New SUVs By 2031



Speaking at Mahindra’s financial results announcement on the Q4 FY2026 sales mix of its Born Electric series, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The split, roughly without giving you percentages, is the highest split to 9S, followed by the 9e, followed by the BE 6. We have a bit of a capacity constraint at the moment on ramping up 9S beyond where we are, and we will sort out part of that mix over the next 4-5 months.”



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As per Mahindra’s own data, the company currently has a maximum production capacity of 8,000 units per month as of end-2027, though Jejurikar said current production stood at a little over 6,000 units a month.



By the end of 2027, the company is eyeing a further production ramp-up by 4,000 units per month by March 2027, though the new unlocked capacity is set to be made available for the brand’s fourth electric SUV - the production derivative of the BE.07 concept that will arrive in CY2027 and any subsequent EV models.



Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh

The upcoming greenfield project in Nagpur will only go live in CY 2028, bolstering Mahindra’s production capacity by an additional 5 lakh units per annum.



Mahindra Eyes Up To 20 Per Cent EV Penetration To Help Meet CAFE III Norms



While currently having a market penetration of 9.6 per cent Mahindra is also looking to increase EV market penetration going forward in a bid to help the company meet CAFE III norms that are enforced from FY2028.

Also read: Mahindra Electric SUVs Sales Cross 50,000 Mark



Speaking on the matter, Jejurikar said, “The good thing about the CAFE III is now its in blocks. So our understanding is that as we look for the need of EV penetration based on the portfolio as we have envisioned it, we need to be somewhere between 18 and 20 per cent over a 5-year period.”



Jejurikar added that market penetration of its EVs in the last two months had already crossed 11 per cent, with a target of hitting 13 to 15 per cent by March 2027. The company has confirmed that its BEV range will expand with 6 new models by 2031 as part of a 16-model onslaught.